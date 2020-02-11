SoulPhysio Lifestyle Explores a New Paradigm in Mental Health: Brain Fitness

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mental illness (i.e., Depression, Anxiety) is a serious problem affecting many people's lives in the United States. People who are affected by mental illness have had a hard time opening up and seeking help in the past, largely due to the stigma surrounding it. This is not as often the case with the growing awareness around mental illness in the media. With this increasing awareness around mental illness, there is a strong demand for more modernized and effective treatments.

Logo for Aneesh's Company. SoulPhysio Lifestyle was founded as a Health Coaching Service back in 2016. Since inception, it has grown to a full scale Integrative Healthcare Network with two beautiful clinics in Orange County, CA. Aneesh, Founder of SoulPhysio Lifestyle LLC with Dr. Daniel Amen, Founder of the Amen Clinics

Aneesh Chaudhry, 26, a young entrepreneur based out of Newport Beach, CA, has experienced this exact phenomenon firsthand in his own life. He suffered from mental illness for many of his childhood years going into his early twenties. In 2013, he got his brain scanned at The Amen Clinics in New York City, which illustrated the problematic areas in his brain causing his symptoms. He dedicated his life to rehabilitating his brain and helping others to walk the same path. After making significant changes in his own life, he now owns and operates two wellness clinics in Orange County. His goal is to bridge the gap between Eastern and Western Medicine in order to optimize treatment for his clients.

SoulPhysio Lifestyle LLC is an Integrative Healthcare Network based out of Orange County, CA. The company has two clinics: one that is focused on Brain Health, and the other on Ayurvedic Medicine. Ayurvedic Medicine is the ancient style of medicine that has been practiced in India for thousands of years. It focuses on creating balance within the body by eating a healthy diet and using herbs as medicine. This combination of services promotes healing at the deepest level, because it is completely individualized and no two treatment plans are the same.

The brain health side of the business uses cutting edge treatments including Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy, PEMF, Low Level Light Therapy, Neurofeedback, Meditation, and more. All of these treatments boost cellular function and work to increase blood flow to the brain. Increased blood flow to the brain stimulates a process called Neuroplasticity, which is the growth of new brain tissue. The mission statement of SoulPhysio Lifestyle is "Train the Brain to Strive for Gain." This truly encompasses Aneesh's vision of using Brain Fitness to aid those struggling with mental illness.

