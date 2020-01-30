SoulSpring™ CBD-Infused Botanical Therapy Products Make Retail Debut At Sprouts And Wegman's

LOS ANGELES, JAN. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With more consumers seeking natural solutions to modern stresses, SoulSpring™ has been launched with the mission of "Self-Care for Self-Love." A new brand inspired by the power of nature's ancient remedies to renew the body, mind and soul, SoulSpring offers innovative scent stories of CBD-infused botanical therapy products "for results you can see and feel." Available online and at such national retailers as Sprouts, Wegman's, Fresh Thyme, Earth Fare and Erewhon, the brand will expand to other retailers later this year.

CBD, short for cannabidiol, is a natural extract found in several plants, including hemp. Known to help promote overall systemic balance by improving sleep and reducing pain and inflammation, CBD is rich in antioxidant vitamins and essential fatty acids that are key to vibrant skin health.

SoulSpring CBD-infused botanical therapy products are made from non-psychoactive hemp CBD oil blended with other 100% natural, plant-based ingredients that are non-toxic and food-grade, also distinguished as vegan, gluten-free and non-GMO, with no parabens or synthetic fragrances. All SoulSpring products are Made in the USA with no animal testing.

Its premium everyday CBD products, which retail between $9.99-$99.99, include bath bombs and soaks, body bars, daily body lotions and intensive body creams, muscle rub cream, roll-on, spray and salve, full-spectrum CBD oils, probiotic deodorants and lip balms. Four scent stories are formulated with a mix of botanicals to achieve specific benefits:

Serenity – Calming + Centering (CBD with Lavender, Sandalwood, Honeysuckle, Vanilla and Rose)

– Calming + Centering (CBD with Lavender, Sandalwood, Honeysuckle, Vanilla and Rose) Stress-Free – Releasing + Balancing (CBD with Sage, Palo Santo Cedarwood, and Guaiacwood)

– Releasing + Balancing (CBD with Sage, Palo Santo Cedarwood, and Guaiacwood) Uplifting – Rejuvenating + Revitalizing (CBD with Yuzu, Green Tea, Lemon and Sea Fennel)

– Rejuvenating + Revitalizing (CBD with Yuzu, Green Tea, Lemon and Sea Fennel) Soothing – Replenishing + Rescuing (CBD with Menthol, Eucalyptus, Rosemary and Mint)

"At SoulSpring, we are committed to making all-natural products that provide effective skin remedies supplied by nature," says Brett Michel, COO. "Our innovative and intentional combination of full spectrum hemp CBD paired with a powerful blend of natural, food-grade botanicals, oils and extracts make our products unique in the marketplace and provide our consumers with the cleanest products possible."

SoulSpring is the first CBD brand from Lief Holdings, LLC, a subsidiary of Left Coast Ventures. Visit the website at mysoulspring.com. Follow on Facebook and Instagram.

