SOULSVILLE FOUNDATION AND STAX MUSIC ACADEMY PRESENT 'SOUL OF AMERICA'

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Stax Music Academy announced the release of SOUL OF AMERICA, a companion study guide and video experience created for educators and students nationwide. Developed by Stax Music Academy students, Soul of America provides educators with a collection of engaging, curriculum-aligned activities that place American music history within a rich sociocultural context.

Educators and students can register HERE to access the Soul of America Black History Month video production and study guide beginning February 2026.

"We are excited to present Stax Music Academy's annual Soul of America production to students across the country," said Isaac Daniel, Executive Director of Stax Music Academy. "This is a show created by young people for young people. It is both wholesome and engaging, designed to spark curiosity, build confidence, and make learning through music meaningful. We are especially grateful to educators nationwide who are committed to teaching, inspiring, and empowering young people through experiences like this."

Now in its 5th year of digital broadcasting, the Soul of America study guide aligns with Soulsville's mission of connecting lived experiences through music, history, and social change, while uplifting the enduring legacy of music from and inspired by Black culture.

The 48-page educational supplement empowers youth to explore their creative agency, clarify their values, and identify meaningful ways they can serve their communities.

This year's study guide follows A Great Migration Music Journey, From the Delta to the City, examining how the Great Migration reshaped American music—from rural blues to electric blues, R&B, soul, and rock 'n' roll. Additional sections explore the Mississippi Delta and Tennessee Ties; Gospel & Secular Sounds; and One Nation Under A Groove, highlighting the social and cultural exchange that helped define modern American music.

"Our ultimate desire is for students to connect with the power of community, the rich musical history of Stax Records, and be inspired to create art that reflects their own experiences," added Daniel.

The Soul of America video was conceived by current Stax Music Academy students and staff, in collaboration with professional Memphis filmmakers. The 2026 production was filmed at iconic Memphis locations, including Lee Park and the Stax Museum, as well as youth hot spots.

Created for students, teachers, schools, and community organizations — including children's hospitals via the Ryan Seacrest Foundation, community and church youth groups, YMCAs, YWCAs, and Boys & Girls Clubs —Soul of America places special emphasis on being available to communities that have historically lacked access to the arts.

The Soul of America study guide, empowering youth through creativity, values, and community engagement, is now available, with the video free to all viewers beginning on February 1, 2026.

For young people and music fans in the Mid-South region, Stax Music Academy will also produce and stage a live performance at the Coronet Theater in Memphis on February 27, 2026. Tickets for this event can be purchased HERE .

About Stax Music Academy

Stax Music Academy is a 25-year-old music education program that provides rigorous training to prepare youth for career success in music and live entertainment. It is a program of The Soulsville Foundation alongside Stax Museum of American Soul Music and The Soulsville Charter School. Located at the original site of Stax Records, the Soulsville campus is dedicated to utilizing the power of music to educate all with an emphasis on youth and their lifelong success.

