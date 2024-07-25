Soulward Summit 2024: Empowering Spiritual Entrepreneurs in Nashville, TN

The premier business conference for spiritual entrepreneurs, featuring keynote speaker Krista Ripma and other experts on intuitive techniques and business strategy specifically for coaches, healers and soul-led businesses

NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The inaugural Soulward Summit will be held at The Saint Elle in Nashville, Tennessee, on September 18-19, 2024. This two-day event will bring together wellness practitioners and soul-led business owners for inspiration, connection, and actionable insights. With over 20 speakers and practitioners, the summit features workshops, panel discussions, interviews, and networking opportunities, designed to provide resources and support for personal and professional growth.

Created by business coach and astrologer, Katie MacLachlan, and lawyer, Maria Spear Ollis, Soulward Summit is designed to help entrepreneurs in the energetic and wellness space and successfully grow their non-traditional businesses. The summit will feature keynote and closing ceremonies by Krista Ripma, Founder & CEO of Authentic Audience.

MacLachlan shared her excitement, stating, "Soulward Summit is for people who are passionate about their purpose. We're providing more than just inspiration; we want everyone to leave with the support and takeaways they need."

Spear Ollis echoed this sentiment, adding, "We see this summit as a catalyst for providing a global network for practitioners to connect with one another along their journey. Many entrepreneurs in this space are met with raised eyebrows in traditional settings. We're creating a room where we can lean on, collaborate with, and learn from people who get it."

Highlights include:

Keynote & Closing Ceremonies by Krista Ripma: As the Founder & CEO of Authentic Audience, Ripma will share her expertise in building authentic brands and connecting deeply with audiences. Her sessions will close out the summit, providing inspiration and actionable strategies for attendees.

Workshops & Panels: The summit will feature over 20 practitioners including sound healers, psychotherapists, Human Design experts, licensed professionals, and mediums leading workshops, wellness activations and panel discussions. These sessions will equip attendees with the knowledge and tools they need to thrive in their businesses.

Networking Opportunities: Attendees will be able to connect with fellow practitioners, speakers, and service providers through meet-and-greets and opportunities to foster meaningful connections.

Practical Takeaways: Whether it's a new messaging strategy, a guide on Anxiety Languages, a somatic practice, a method for accessing their intuitive Hit Cycle, or a tool for creating contracts, each session will equip attendees to elevate their business and personal growth to new heights.

Community Building: Soulward Summit aims to build a lasting community of support and collaboration. Attendees will be motivated to stay connected, fostering long-term relationships and growth.

For more information on the event and speakers, visit soulwardsummit.com.

About Soulward Summit: Soulward Summit is an annual conference dedicated to supporting spiritual entrepreneurs. Founded by business coach and astrologer, Katie MacLachlan, and lawyer, Maria Spear Ollis, the summit aims to provide attendees with non-traditional tools, valuable connections, and a supportive community to develop their own unique business blueprint.

