Sound Agriculture Joins Field to Market

"It's a privilege to join Field to Market and its impressive member organizations to create programs that lead to continuous improvements in agriculture," said Travis Bayer, co-founder and CTO of Sound Agriculture. "Sound Agriculture focuses on addressing environmental stress issues in the field, and this partnership will allow us to document sustainability improvements and discover ways to provide the greatest, positive impact for farmers."

As an active member in Field to Market, Sound Agriculture will work together with grower organizations, academia, conservation groups, public sector partners and leading companies to help to catalyze opportunities for continuous improvement in productivity, environmental quality and human well-being across the agricultural value chain.

Field to Market engages in broad communication and collaboration with stakeholders to ensure a coordinated, outcomes-based approach to sustainable agriculture that is grounded in science. By providing useful measurement tools and resources, Field to Market helps growers and the supply chain track and promote continuous improvement at the field and landscape levels.

"We are pleased to welcome Sound Agriculture as a new member of the Alliance," said Rod Snyder, president of Field to Market. "We look forward to collaborating with them to support farmers and the supply chain in delivering sustainable outcomes for agriculture."

Representing all facets of the U.S. agricultural supply chain, Field to Market provides an unparalleled platform that helps the food and agricultural supply chain benchmark sustainability performance, catalyze continuous improvement and enable supply chain sustainability claims. For more information, visit www.fieldtomarket.org.

About Sound Agriculture

Sound Agriculture uses bio-inspired technologies to develop products that sustainably increase agriculture productivity by enhancing nutrient and water use among crops. The company is dedicated to fighting yield loss due to environmental stresses while decreasing reliance on fertilizers and other chemicals. Sound Agriculture is headquartered in Emeryville, CA with an additional office in Research Triangle Park, NC. For more information, visit www.sound-ag.com and follow @sound_ag on Twitter.

