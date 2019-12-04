Sound Agriculture launches Source™, revolutionizing nutrient efficiency by unlocking existing nitrogen and phosphorus in the soil

Available for the 2020 season, Source uses groundbreaking science to mimic natural plant-to-microbe signals that initiate atmospheric nitrogen fixation and phosphate solubilization nutrient cycling functions. By doing so, Source unlocks these vital nutrients and enables them to be used by the plant. This in-season boost of nutrition can lead to increased yield and improved plant health.

"Growers are facing new challenges that traditional tools were not designed to address," said Diego Angelo, chief commercial officer for Sound. "Unpredictable weather and nutrient loss are significant issues that require smart tools. Source makes it easy for growers to respond to in-season nutrient deficiencies and increase yield in a more environmentally sound way."

Source was designed for ease of use and adaptability with current management practices.

Source is a foliar spray that is compatible with most tank mixtures, resulting in a no-added-cost application.

Source provides reliable and predictable performance due to a well understood mode of action supported by rigorous research, development and regulatory processes.

Source offers a flexible application window from post-emergence through tassel, and can be stored at ambient temperatures.

"Our life science approach to discovery has led to a deep understanding of the complex relationship between plants and the environment," said Eric Davidson, PhD, co-founder and CEO of Sound. "These insights coupled with our advanced technology led to the development of Source, a product that was designed to help plants overcome adverse conditions in a way that is better for the earth."

Source was used in 130 trials across 23 states in 2019, and initial results continue to show a strong performance. In previous seasons, Source was shown to increase yield by an average 9.6 bushels per acre, achieving positive yield increases 88% of the time.1

Sound Agriculture uses the power of science to develop reliable and effective tools that increase production, improve food quality and reduce waste. By developing products that disrupt traditional input-intensive techniques, Sound helps growers do more with less, while supporting production, revenue and sustainability goals.

Source is available to growers for the 2020 growing season. Visit sound-ag.com or call 1-833-SOUND20 for more information.

About Sound Agriculture

Sound Agriculture uses the power of science to design reliable and effective tools that enable sustainability across the agriculture value chain. Breakthrough discoveries about plant and environmental interactions have led to cutting-edge tools that tackle some of today's biggest agriculture challenges. Sound's first product, Source™, unlocks nutrients in the soil to provide in-season nutrition for crops without the need for additional fertilizer. Source provides a more economical, sustainable and environmentally sound solution for crop productivity. Learn more at Sound-Ag.com and follow @sound_ag on Twitter.

1 Source was used in 45 trials that averaged yield below 240 bushels per acre and N use below 200 lbs. per acre.

SOURCE Sound Agriculture

Related Links

https://www.sound-ag.com/

