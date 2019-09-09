Sound better with Autem™, by FabriTRAK®

Lou D'Angelo, FabriTRAK® President & CEO stated: "We have worked hard to expand our 'green' product line by offering more LEED approved acoustic products." Autem™ is made of 80% post-consumer recycled material and manufactured without the use of water. The product is also DECLARE certified.

Lou explained that "Autem™ is engineered for interior sound control – whether the space is a large industrial warehouse, a school gymnasium or a corporate meeting space." Autem™ works by absorbing noise and mitigating sound reverberation – ensuring sound quality is crisp and safe on hearing. He also stated that FabriTRAK® worked to ensure the product is safe to install – unlike fiberglass which requires special installation equipment, Autem™ is safe to touch, breathe and is non-allergenic and non-irritating. Autem™ is also free of all VOCs.

"This product is entering the market at the right time", said Marco Sarlui, Product Manager at FabriTRAK®. "After discussions with architects and interior designers, we have found that many in the interiors industry are looking for high quality, aesthetic acoustic solutions, and Autem™ fills the need – it is as economical as it is effective in noise control." He also went on to state that since Autem™ is so easy to install – either direct-apply with adhesive or cut to fit in a drop ceiling – many spaces can benefit from its application, from new construction or renovations.

FabriTRAK® Systems Inc, the original trak solution incorporating stretched fabric for acoustic walls and ceilings, is the leading manufacturer of a variety of acoustic solutions for over 40 years. Headquartered in New Jersey, FabriTRAK® has an extensive dealer and distributor network around the globe. FabriTRAK® products can be found in award-winning projects worldwide.

For more information about Autem™, please contact Marco Sarlui, msarlui@fabritrak.com.

SOURCE FabriTRAK Systems Inc.

Related Links

www.fabritrak.com

