Sound better with Autem™, by FabriTRAK®

MOUNT LAUREL, N.J., Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- FabriTRAK® Systems Inc today launched Autem– a unique sound control acoustic solution for ceilings.  Autem is a lightweight, easy-to-install polyester product available in 2" and 1" thicknesses in black, white and gray.  Not only does Autem offer impressive NRC ratings (2" NRC .90) – higher than many ceiling tiles on the market – Autem also provides high R ratings for insulation.  Autemis highly durable, requires no maintenance and is 100% recyclable.

Autem(TM) 2" and 1" in black, white and gray

Lou D'Angelo, FabriTRAK® President & CEO stated: "We have worked hard to expand our 'green' product line by offering more LEED approved acoustic products."  Autem is made of 80% post-consumer recycled material and manufactured without the use of water.  The product is also DECLARE certified. 

Lou explained that "Autem is engineered for interior sound control – whether the space is a large industrial warehouse, a school gymnasium or a corporate meeting space."  Autem works by absorbing noise and mitigating sound reverberation – ensuring sound quality is crisp and safe on hearing.  He also stated that FabriTRAK® worked to ensure the product is safe to install – unlike fiberglass which requires special installation equipment, Autem is safe to touch, breathe and is non-allergenic and non-irritating.  Autem is also free of all VOCs.

"This product is entering the market at the right time", said Marco Sarlui, Product Manager at FabriTRAK®.  "After discussions with architects and interior designers, we have found that many in the interiors industry are looking for high quality, aesthetic acoustic solutions, and Autem fills the need – it is as economical as it is effective in noise control."  He also went on to state that since Autem is so easy to install – either direct-apply with adhesive or cut to fit in a drop ceiling – many spaces can benefit from its application, from new construction or renovations.

FabriTRAK® Systems Inc, the original trak solution incorporating stretched fabric for acoustic walls and ceilings, is the leading manufacturer of a variety of acoustic solutions for over 40 years.  Headquartered in New Jersey, FabriTRAK® has an extensive dealer and distributor network around the globe.  FabriTRAK® products can be found in award-winning projects worldwide.

