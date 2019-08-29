Sound Blaster X3 and Super X-Fi Headline Latest Audio Inspirations from Creative at IFA 2019

MILPITAS, Calif., Aug. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Creative Technology will be showcasing its latest range of audio solutions at the upcoming IFA 2019. Spanning categories from high-performance headphones and true wireless earbuds to portable speakers and high-resolution sound cards, Creative will be featuring a diverse portfolio of innovation-inspired products at its booth.

Sound Blaster X3: The First Sound Blaster with Super X-Fi

Sound Blaster's audio revolution began with the creation of the first Sound Blaster 1.0 sound card in 1989, when it transformed PC audio forever. Since then, over 400 million Sound Blasters have been sold, with the brand etching several milestones in sound card development. Users have been fascinated over the past 30 years with innovation and technology benefits.

That ethos continues today with the latest Sound Blaster X3, with the new breakthrough being its Super X-Fi technology, a first for Sound Blasters. Super X-Fi recreates the soundstage of a surround speaker system in headphones, and personalizes it for a natural listening experience. Users will be able to experience this award-winning technology (15 best-of awards at CES 2019) through its headphone output.

Sound Blaster X3 also personifies the best of Sound Blaster's renowned digital processing technologies in an external sound card. Besides having Super X-Fi technology built in, it is a high-resolution, 7.1 multi-channel USB DAC, offering 32-bit / 192 kHz playback, and features a headphone amplifier capable of driving studio-grade headphones.

Also featuring Dolby Digital Live encoding for connecting optically to external receivers for multi-channel audio on speakers, Sound Blaster X3 is an excellent audio accessory for the ultimate movie experience.

Sound Blaster X3 is versatile in terms of its connectivity, offering cross-platform compatibility for PC, Mac, PS4 and Nintendo Switch. It is supported by the new Sound Blaster Command software for desktops, and a corresponding mobile app to save console users the hassle of switching to desktops for control and customization.

SXFI THEATER: Low Latency Wireless Headphones with Holographic Audio

Another standout highlight is Creative SXFI THEATER, the latest breakthrough solution in wireless headphones. Featuring the audio realism of Creative's award-winning Super X-Fi headphone holography, which provides an audio experience like a real cinema, SXFI THEATER is a game-changer like no other headphone.

What makes it stand out even more is its proprietary 2.4 GHz digital wireless audio transmission, with five times less latency than a Bluetooth transmission – translating to truly seamless audio and video sync for users. It clocks up to 30 hours of battery life, which is amongst the best for wireless headphones. Topping it off with a gaming microphone engineered for clear communications, SXFI THEATER checks all the boxes for unsurpassed movie and gaming enjoyment on PC, Mac, PS4 and Nintendo Switch.

Creative's booth at IFA will feature a theaterette, specially constructed for demo sessions with SXFI THEATER headphones.

Creative will also be showcasing its other latest audio solutions at IFA 2019, such as:

Creative's most advanced PCI-e sound card Sound Blaster AE-9, the pinnacle of PC audio innovation

Outlier Gold, the new gold standard in true wireless ear buds with 14 hours of battery life per charge and Software Super X-Fi

MUVO Play, a waterproof speaker with stereo wireless link which is ideal for outdoor adventures

T100, a premium Hi-fi 2.0 desktop speaker system

The Creative booth at IFA 2019 is located at Messe Berlin, Hall 3.2, Stand 209 from 5-11 September.

