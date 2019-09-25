Sound Blaster X3: The First Sound Blaster with Super X-Fi is Here

Sound Blaster Enters New Dimension with Super X-Fi Sound Blaster's audio revolution began with the creation of the first Sound Blaster 1.0 sound card in 1989, when it transformed PC audio forever. Since then, over 400 million Sound Blasters have been sold, with the brand etching several milestones in sound card development. Sound Blaster users have been fascinated over the past 30 years with innovation and technology benefits.

That ethos continues today with the latest Sound Blaster X3, with the new breakthrough being its Super X-Fi technology, a first for Sound Blasters. Super X-Fi recreates the soundstage of a surround speaker system in headphones, and personalizes it for a natural listening experience. Users will be able to experience this award-winning technology (15 best-of awards at CES 2019) through its headphone output, and enjoy audio like in a real cinema.

Sound Blaster Signature Like No Other

Sound Blaster X3 personifies the latest and best of Sound Blaster's renowned digital processing technologies, refined with 30 years of experience. It is a high-resolution, 7.1 multi-channel USB DAC, offering up to 32-bit / 192 kHz playback, and features a headphone amplifier capable of driving studio-grade headphones.

Users will be able to experience superior performance in depth, immersion, and ambient effects with improved, realistic surround coverage in their favorite movies in the comfort of home. Besides offering 7.1 discrete channel output, this external sound card also offers 7.1 virtualization on just 2 speakers. It also features Dolby Digital Live encoding for connecting optically to external receivers for multi-channel speakers.

Furthermore, users are able to take advantage of Sound Blaster's surround virtualization technology that can be fully customized towards their needs, as personalized EQ presets to enhance their audio experience. All in all, Sound Blaster X3 is an excellent audio accessory for the ultimate movie experience.

Sound Blaster X3 Hits the Sweet Spot in Functionality

With the new Audio Balance feature on Sound Blaster X3, the volume feed can be toggled between two audio sources with a simple turn of the knob. This is a nifty function for PC and Mac users who like to chat while watching movies or playing games, or prefer listening to their favorite songs while gaming.

Sound Blaster X3 shows its versatility further in terms of its connectivity, offering cross-platform compatibility for PC, Mac, PS4 and Nintendo Switch. It is supported by the new Sound Blaster Command software for desktops, and a corresponding mobile app to save console users the hassle of switching to desktops for control and customization.

Upgrade Promo for Sound Blaster Users

As a gesture of appreciation for their support over the last 30 years, Creative is offering an exclusive promotion to its fans – the opportunity to upgrade from their old sound cards with an attractive 15% discount off the latest Sound Blaster products. This promotion will be valid for all upcoming Sound Blaster products launched until the end of the year. For more information, visit creative.com/upgrade.

Pricing and Availability

Sound Blaster X3 is priced at USD 119.99 and is available on Creative.com.

For more information, visit creative.com/SBX3.

About Creative

Creative is a worldwide leader in digital entertainment products. Famous for its Sound Blaster® sound cards and for driving the multimedia revolution - which established a user base of 400 million - Creative drives digital entertainment with cutting-edge audio solutions that include premium wireless speakers, wireless headphones, powerful audiophile-grade digital amplifiers and next-generation home-theatre systems. Aiming at the new mobile networked generation by bridging the worlds of the computer, smartphones, and tablets, Creative continues to reinvent the Sound Blaster, with its ground-breaking Sound Blaster Roar series and USB-audio class of products such as the Sound Blaster X7.

In 2016, Creative unveiled the X-Fi Sonic Carrier: a brand-new concept in hi-res audio and video delivery for home entertainment. This technology powerhouse dubbed 'the soundbar of the gods' personifies the Audio of Tomorrow.

In 2018, Creative launched an all-new game-changing technology for headphones called Super X-Fi® Headphone Holography. This technology uses computational audio to recreate the listening experience of a high-end multi-speaker system in a professional studio, and delivers the same expansive experience - with the same original depth, detail, realism, and spaciousness - in headphones. Super X-Fi further uses Artificial Intelligence to compute a custom audio profile based on a person's unique anthropometry. Super X-Fi has won multiple accolades worldwide, including an unprecedented 15 awards at CES 2019.

This announcement relates to products launched in the United States. Availability is subject to change without notice and may differ elsewhere in the world according to local factors and requirements. Creative, the Creative logo, Sound Blaster and Super X-Fi are trademarks or registered trademarks of Creative Technology Ltd in the Singapore and/or other countries. The Bluetooth® word mark and logo are registered trademarks owned by Bluetooth SIG, Inc. and any use of such marks by Creative Technology Ltd is under license. All rights reserved.

