Sound Capital Announces Robb Kenyon as New President

SEATTLE, Feb. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sound Capital, a leader in private real estate lending, is thrilled to announce the promotion of Robb Kenyon to President. With an impressive career spanning over 30 years in finance, especially in mortgage and construction financing, Kenyon is poised to lead Sound Capital toward unprecedented growth, with a special focus on the evolving needs of home builders.

Kenyon has a storied career with notable positions at Seattle Mortgage, Countrywide, and Bank of America. His leadership has been crucial in guiding companies through acquisitions and expanding into home building. Since joining Sound Capital in 2018, his passion for construction and innovative financing solutions has significantly contributed to the company's growth and leadership in new construction lending.

Under Kenyon's guidance, Sound Capital is set to expand its services and further establish itself as the preferred financial ally for midsize home builders in rapidly expanding U.S. markets. Targeting builders facing challenges with traditional bank lending, Sound Capital offers adaptable, profitable financing options to speed construction timelines and boost client profitability.

"I'm deeply honored to assume the President role at Sound Capital," Kenyon remarked. "It's a chance to leverage our team's capabilities and creativity to better meet our clients' needs, always prioritizing their requirements in our operations."

Kenyon will spearhead Sound Capital deepening its commitment to exceptional service and broadening its support to more home builders. His dedication to home building and understanding of builders' entrepreneurial spirit uniquely equip him to lead Sound Capital into a future as a vital contributor to the construction industry.

For more details on how Sound Capital can assist your building projects, reach out to Robb Kenyon directly at [email protected].

About Sound Capital

Sound Capital offers lending solutions to midsize home builders in key growth areas across multiple states. Specializing in construction and completion loans, Sound Capital helps builders surpass traditional banking limits, facilitating more project completions.

Contact Information:

Robb Kenyon, President

Sound Capital

Email: [email protected]

206-719-5628

