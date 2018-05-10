Sound fundamentals, e-commerce and innovation drive rapidly evolving North American and European industrial sectors

These are some of the key trends noted in Avison Young's Spring 2018 North America and Europe Industrial Market Report, released today.

The report covers the industrial markets in 59 North American and European metropolitan regions: Calgary, Edmonton, Halifax, Lethbridge, Montreal, Ottawa, Regina, Toronto, Vancouver, Waterloo Region, Winnipeg, Atlanta, Austin, Boston, Charleston, Charlotte, Chicago, Cleveland, Columbus, OH; Dallas, Denver, Detroit, Fort Lauderdale, Greenville, Hartford, Houston, Indianapolis, Jacksonville, Las Vegas, Long Island, Los Angeles, Memphis, Miami, Minneapolis, Nashville, New Jersey, Oakland, Orange County, Orlando, Philadelphia, Phoenix, Pittsburgh, Raleigh-Durham, Reno, Sacramento, San Antonio, San Diego County, San Francisco, San Jose/Silicon Valley, San Mateo, St. Louis, Tampa, Washington, DC; West Palm Beach, Mexico City, Coventry, U.K.; London, U.K.; Manchester, U.K.; and Bucharest, Romania.

"Today, I am pleased to share with you Avison Young's insights into the robust industrial market – the commercial real estate sector's hottest asset class," comments Mark E. Rose, Chair and CEO of Avison Young. "These insights are drawn from our annual industrial survey, spanning 59 markets across five countries and two continents, with a combined industrial stock of more than 14 billion square feet (bsf)."

He continues: "The push to find cost-effective solutions for same-day or next-day delivery to consumers is continuously challenging the retail sector – and, by association, the industrial sector, which frankly are becoming more intermingled than ever before. Although e-commerce sales make up only a small, but rapidly growing, fraction of overall retail sales, stakeholders looking to service the retail sector are thinking long-term. Strong demand is reflected in declining vacancy rates which, by the way, are at or approaching historic lows in many markets and countries, leading to rising rental rates for industrial space. This situation has increased asset values – a fact that has made industrial assets hot commodities among investors and users as well as occupiers."

"Confidence in the long-term viability of the industrial sector and e-commerce has recently been demonstrated not only by the sheer leasing velocity and demand for space, but also by some notable M&A activity, such as the all-cash transaction valued at C$3.8 billion, including debt, between Blackstone and PIRET earlier this year in Canada, as well as a recently announced merger agreement in which Prologis will acquire DCT and its 71 million square feet (msf) of real estate in a US$8.4-billion stock transaction, including the assumption of debt, in the U.S.," says Rose.

According to the report, of the 59 industrial markets surveyed by Avison Young across North America and Europe, vacancy declined in 38 markets, remained unchanged in three, and increased in 18 during the 12-month period ending March 31, 2018.

The analysis also revealed that, with demand in most markets outpacing new supply, the development of new product has escalated. Nearly 235 msf was completed across all markets surveyed by Avison Young in the 12 months ending with the first quarter of 2018 – an increase of more than 5 msf compared with the prior 12-month period. Meanwhile, the amount of space under construction increased more sharply, jumping more than 13 msf year-over-year to nearly 234 msf.

CANADA

Survey results of 11 Canadian industrial markets, which comprise more than 2 bsf, revealed a record-low national industrial vacancy rate of 3.3% in the first quarter of 2018 – down 40 basis points (bps) year-over-year. Trends from 2017 prevailed in the first quarter of 2018 with insatiable demand outpacing new supply and driving rents higher. Consequently, industrial assets are highly sought-after by investors.

"Canada's industrial market is performing well beyond expectations, and although absorption levels vary from city to city, the industrial market's increasingly strong link to the retail sector – specifically e-commerce – remains a key catalyst for growth," says Bill Argeropoulos, Principal and Practice Leader, Research (Canada) for Avison Young. "As a result, large-format distribution/fulfilment centre space is desirable, but scarce. Meanwhile, the overall industrial sector remains challenged by rising land costs, including soaring development charges, and dwindling supply of developable land in some markets."

Argeropoulos continues: "The sector's encroachment on urban centres – to shorten last-mile delivery – and associated high costs may prompt landlords in Canada to follow the trend seen elsewhere and build multi-storey facilities that better fit into tighter infill markets. Innovative developers will ultimately transform the supply chain by thinking outside of the traditional warehouse box as stakeholders aim to future-proof their assets."

Notable First-Quarter 2018 Canadian Industrial Market Highlights:

Despite an improving U.S. market, Canadian markets are faring well on the North American scene. Among larger markets, Toronto (1.7%) and Vancouver (1.8%) boasted the lowest vacancy rates; Vancouver and Regina claimed two of the 10 highest average asking net rental rates (with Ottawa falling just short of the top 10).

(1.7%) and (1.8%) boasted the lowest vacancy rates; and Regina claimed two of the 10 highest average asking net rental rates (with falling just short of the top 10). Ten of 11 Canadian markets displayed single-digit vacancy rates with four markets posting rates below the national average. Vacancy declined in eight of 11 markets year-over-year, while Halifax recorded the greatest annual change (-180 bps).

recorded the greatest annual change (-180 bps). Collectively, Western markets registered no change in average vacancy (4.7%) during the past year, compared with a decrease (-50 bps to 2.8%) in Eastern markets – widening the West-East spread to 190 bps from 140 bps one year earlier.

Robust demand, largely from e-commerce, is underscoring the market's strong performance. Twelve-month absorption totalled 16 msf – almost double the previous 12-month period. This growth was attributed to a strong showing by Toronto , Vancouver and Montreal , with Calgary making significant year-over-year gains.

, and , with making significant year-over-year gains. Surprisingly, despite historically low vacancy and strong demand, new industrial real estate product deliveries slowed considerably in the 12-month period ending in the first quarter of 2018 as only 8.1 msf – half of the new supply completed in the previous 12 months – came to market. Vancouver edged out Toronto for top spot as the two collectively accounted for 71% of the total annual new supply additions.

edged out for top spot as the two collectively accounted for 71% of the total annual new supply additions. With developers trying to stay ahead of demand, the amount of space under construction almost doubled year-over-year to 16.2 msf (53% preleased) – equating to only 0.8% of the existing inventory. Through the first quarter of 2018, Toronto led Vancouver by a slim margin and, together, these markets accounted for more than half of the total industrial area under construction across Canada .

led by a slim margin and, together, these markets accounted for more than half of the total industrial area under construction across . Rents are on the rise, pushing asset values higher. Canada's average industrial net asking rental rate increased $0.25 per square foot (psf) year-over-year to finish the opening quarter of 2018 at $8.30 psf. Annually, rents grew in eight of 11 markets, with five markets recording rents greater than the national average. Rents were highest in Vancouver ( $10.91 psf) in the West and Ottawa ( $10.10 psf) in the East, while Western markets maintained a healthy $2 -psf-plus spread above Eastern markets.

Argeropoulos adds: "The U.S. administration's desire to revamp NAFTA and introduce protectionist trade policies has the potential to create headwinds for Canada's industrial market and the economy in general. For now, the industrial market is expected to operate at or near capacity until new supply catches up with demand."

U.S.

Market conditions in the U.S. were again landlord-favourable during the 12-month period ending March 31, 2018. The 12-bsf U.S. industrial market ended the first quarter with an impressive 5% vacancy rate overall, a decrease of 30 bps year-over-year, even while a significant amount of new construction was delivered. E-commerce and last-mile distribution hubs near population centres, data centres and bio-tech facilities continue to be prevailing demand generators and have had a meaningful impact on industrial vacancy.

"Developers are seeking to meet strong tenant demand by creating the most efficient product possible through innovation and technology," states Earl Webb, Avison Young's President, U.S. Operations. "Land constraints have supported innovative construction, such as multi-storey development, and technology solutions in supply and distribution logistics. E-commerce and consumer demand for ever-shorter delivery windows as well as ever-growing data-centre requirements have strained industrial markets in the country's population centres."

"The industrial sector continues to be a darling asset class in the capital markets," adds Erik Foster, Avison Young Principal and Practice Leader of the firm's industrial capital markets group. "Because of the solid leasing fundamentals, low vacancies and a lack of available institutional-quality product in most major markets, capital spending in the development space is one of the primary means for investors to gain equitable returns given the certainty of lease-up."

Notable First-Quarter 2018 U.S. Industrial Market Highlights:

Vacancy fell or remained flat between first-quarter 2017 and first-quarter 2018 in 28 of the 43 markets that Avison Young tracks in the 12-bsf U.S. industrial market. Nineteen markets reported vacancy levels below the national average.

Detroit (528 msf) posted the sharpest decline in vacancy (-320 bps/2.9%), and coastal markets charted the lowest rates: San Mateo (35 msf/1.5%), Orange County (217 msf/2.2%), San Francisco (20 msf/2.7%) and Miami (185 msf/2.9%).

(528 msf) posted the sharpest decline in vacancy (-320 bps/2.9%), and coastal markets charted the lowest rates: (35 msf/1.5%), (217 msf/2.2%), (20 msf/2.7%) and (185 msf/2.9%). Net absorption was 232 msf, or 1.9% of inventory, across all U.S. markets during the 12-month reporting period ending with first-quarter 2018. The same six markets that registered occupancy gains of 10 msf or more during the previous 12-month period all achieved the feat once again in the period ending March 31, 2018 : Los Angeles (26 msf), Dallas (22 msf), Chicago (22 msf), Atlanta (19 msf), Detroit (17 msf) and New Jersey (12 msf).

: (26 msf), (22 msf), (22 msf), (19 msf), (17 msf) and (12 msf). The national average triple-net rent as of March 31, 2018 was $7.56 psf, up $0.42 from the previous 12-month period. Although rent growth occurred in all but eight markets, the most notable gains occurred on the West Coast in land-constrained Northern California . The largest uptick was again seen in San Mateo (+$3.12 psf), followed by Oakland (+$2.37 psf). The highest rental rates were found in San Jose /Silicon Valley ( $21.72 psf) and San Francisco ( $20.02 psf).

was psf, up from the previous 12-month period. Although rent growth occurred in all but eight markets, the most notable gains occurred on the West Coast in land-constrained . The largest uptick was again seen in (+$3.12 psf), followed by (+$2.37 psf). The highest rental rates were found in /Silicon Valley ( psf) and ( psf). New nation-wide supply was driven by innovation and quality demands. Overall, 209 msf was added to U.S. inventory in the 12 months ending with first-quarter 2018, an increase of 14 msf compared with the previous 12-month period. An astonishing 30 msf of new product was added to the Los Angeles market, and 22 msf was completed in Dallas . Deliveries in Philadelphia represented a significant change year-over-year as 16 msf was delivered – compared with just 3 msf in the prior 12-month period. Other, more mature markets saw their supply pipeline taper when compared with previous reporting periods. Houston , for example, reported 7 msf of new supply, an amount 6 msf less than the prior year.

market, and 22 msf was completed in . Deliveries in represented a significant change year-over-year as 16 msf was delivered – compared with just 3 msf in the prior 12-month period. Other, more mature markets saw their supply pipeline taper when compared with previous reporting periods. , for example, reported 7 msf of new supply, an amount 6 msf less than the prior year. At the end of the first quarter of 2018, a total of 204 msf was under construction. Five markets had more than 10 msf under construction: Los Angeles and Dallas (24 msf each), Philadelphia and Atlanta (17 msf apiece) and New Jersey (12 msf).

Webb concludes: "The U.S. market has experienced a healthy tightening over the last several years, though it must be noted that the rate of improvement has slowed as the overall average reached low single digits. Supply-chain logistics, technology and the availability of affordable power – in the form of electricity or other energy sources – will be key contributors to the long-term health of the industrial sector."

Please turn to the following pages of the report for local market highlights. For comments on individual markets, please contact the Avison Young representatives listed below. Thank you.

pp.4-5 Canada & U.S.:

Bill Argeropoulos, Principal and Practice Leader, Research (Canada), 416.673.4029 or 416.906.3072 (cell) bill.argeropoulos@avisonyoung.com

Margaret Donkerbrook, Principal and Practice Leader, U.S. Research, 202.644.8677 margaret.donkerbrook@avisonyoung.com

Canada

p.13 Calgary

Todd Throndson, Principal and Managing Director, 403.232.4343 todd.throndson@avisonyoung.com

p.14 Edmonton

Cory Wosnack, Principal and Managing Director, 780.429.7556 cory.wosnack@avisonyoung.com

p.15 Halifax

Michael Brown, Managing Director, 902.454.4110 michael.brown@avisonyoung.com

p.16 Lethbridge

Doug Mereska, Managing Director, 403.330.3338 doug.mereska@avisonyoung.com

p.17 Montreal

Denis Perreault, Principal and Managing Director, 514.905.0604 denis.perreault@avisonyoung.com

p.18 Ottawa

Michael Church, Principal and Managing Director, 613.567.6634 michael.church@avisonyoung.com

p.19 Regina

Richard Jankowski, Managing Director, 306.559.9009 richard.jankowski@avisonyoung.com

p.20 Toronto

Martin Dockrill, Principal and Managing Director, 905.283.2333 martin.dockrill@avisonyoung.com

p.21 Vancouver

Michael Keenan, Principal and Managing Director, 604.647.5081 michael.keenan@avisonyoung.com

p.22 Waterloo Region

Ted Davis, Managing Director, 226.366.9040 ted.davis@avisonyoung.com

p.23 Winnipeg

Wes Schollenberg, Managing Director, 204.560-1501 wes.schollenberg@avisonyoung.com

United States

p.25 Atlanta

Steve Dils, Principal and Managing Director, 404.865.3663 steve.dils@avisonyoung.com

p.26 Austin

Corey Martin, Principal and Managing Director, 512.717.3084 corey.martin@avisonyoung.com

p.27 Boston

Michael Smith, Principal and Managing Director, 617.575.2830 michael.smith@avisonyoung.com

p.28 Charleston

Chris Fraser, Managing Director, 843.725.7200 chris.fraser@avisonyoung.com

p.29 Charlotte

John Linderman, Principal and Managing Director, North Carolina 919.420.1559 john.linderman@avisonyoung.com

p.30 Chicago

Danny Nikitas, Principal and Managing Director, 312.940.8794 danny.nikitas@avisonyoung.com

p.31 Cleveland

Chris Livingston, Principal and Managing Director, 216.406.1131 chris.livingston@avisonyoung.com

p.32 Columbus, OH

Scott Pickett, Principal and Managing Director, 614.264.4400 scott.pickett@avisonyoung.com

p.33 Dallas

Greg Langston, Principal and Managing Director, 214.269.3115 greg.langston@avisonyoung.com

p.34 Denver

Alec Wynne, Principal and Managing Director, 720.508.8112 alec.wynne@avisonyoung.com

p.35 Detroit

Jim Becker, Principal and Managing Director, 313.209.4121 jim.becker@avisonyoung.com

p.36 Fort Lauderdale

Pike Rowley, Principal and Managing Director, Florida 954.938.1807 pike.rowley@avisonyoung.com

p.37 Greenville

Chris Fraser, Managing Director, 843-725-7200 chris.fraser@avisonyoung.com

p.38 Hartford

Andrew Filler, Principal and Managing Director, 860.327.8302 andrew.filler@avisonyoung.com

p.39 Houston

Rand Stephens, Principal and Managing Director, 713.993.7810 rand.stephens@avisonyoung.com

p.40 Indianapolis

Bill Ehret, Principal and Managing Director, 317.210.8808 bill.ehret@avisonyoung.com

p.41 Jacksonville

Pike Rowley, Principal and Managing Director, 954.938.1807 pike.rowley@avisonyoung.com

p.42 Las Vegas

David Jewkes, Managing Director, Brokerage Operations, 702.472.7978 david.jewkes@avisonyoung.com

p.43 Long Island

Ted Stratigos, Principal and Managing Director, 516.962.5399 ted.stratigos@avisonyoung.com

p.44 Los Angeles

Chris Cooper, Principal and Managing Director, Southern California 213.935.7435 chris.cooper@avisonyoung.com

p.45 Memphis

Warren Smith, Managing Director, 615.727.7409 warren.smith@avisonyoung.com

p.46 Miami

Donna Abood, Principal and Managing Director, 305.447.7857 donna.abood@avisonyoung.com

Michael Fay, Principal and Managing Director, 305.447.7842 michael.fay@avisonyoung.com

p.47 Minneapolis

Mark Evenson, Principal and Managing Director, 612.913.5641 mark.evenson@avisonyoung.com

p.48 Nashville

Warren Smith, Managing Director, 615.727.7409 warren.smith@avisonyoung.com

p.49 New Jersey

Jeff Heller, Principal and Managing Director, 973.753.1100 jeff.heller@avisonyoung.com

p.50 Oakland

Charlie Allen, Principal and Managing Director, 510.333.8477 charlie.allen@avisonyoung.com

p.51 Orange County

Keith Kropfl, Principal and Director of Brokerage Services, 949.430.0680 keith.kropfl@avisonyoung.com

p.52 Orlando

Greg Morrison, Principal and Managing Director, 407.440.6640 greg.morrison@avisonyoung.com

p.53 Philadelphia

David Fahey, Principal and Managing Director, 610.276.1081 david.fahey@avisonyoung.com

p.54 Phoenix

David Genovese, Principal and Managing Director, 480.423.7900 david.genovese@avisonyoung.com

p.55 Pittsburgh

Brad Totten, Principal and Managing Director, 412.944.2132 brad.totten@avisonyoung.com

p.56 Raleigh-Durham

John Linderman, Principal and Managing Director, North Carolina, 919.420.1559 john.linderman@avisonyoung.com

p.57 Reno

John Pinjuv, Managing Director, 775.332.7300 john.pinjuv@avisonyoung.com

p.58 Sacramento

Thomas Aguer, Principal and Managing Director, 916.563.7827 tom.aguer@avisonyoung.com

p.59 San Antonio

Marshall Davidson, Principal and Managing Director, 210.714.8083 marshall.davidson@avisonyoung.com

p.60 San Diego

Jerry Keeney, Principal and Managing Director, 858.201.7077 jerry.keeney@avisonyoung.com

p.61 San Francisco

Nick Slonek, Principal and Managing Director, Northern California 415.322.5051 nick.slonek@avisonyoung.com

p.62 San Jose/Silicon Valley

Gregg von Thaden, Principal and Managing Director, 408.913.6901 gregg.vonthaden@avisonyoung.com

p.63 San Mateo

Randy Keller, Principal and Managing Director, 650.425.6425 randy.keller@avisonyoung.com

p.64 St. Louis

Tim Convy, Principal of St. Louis Operations and Managing Director - Brokerage, 314.650.6601 tim.convy@avisonyoung.com

p.65 Tampa

Ken Lane, Principal and Managing Director, 813.444.0623 ken.lane@avisonyoung.com

Clay Witherspoon, Principal and Managing Director, 813.444.0626 clay.witherspoon@avisonyoung.com

p.66 Washington, DC

Josh Peyton, Principal and Managing Director, 202.644.8688 josh.peyton@avisonyoung.com

p.67 West Palm Beach

Jonathan Satter, Principal and Managing Director, 561.721.7031 jonathan.satter@avisonyoung.com

Mexico

p.69 Mexico City

Guillermo Sepulveda, Principal and Managing Director, 52 55 4123 7570 guillermo.sepulveda@avisonyoung.com

United Kingdom

p.71 Coventry

Robert Rae, Principal and Managing Director, +44 (0)24 7663 6888 robert.rae@avisonyoung.com

p.72 London

Jason Sibthorpe, Principal and Managing Director, U.K. +44 (0)20 7046 6514 jason.sibthorpe@avisonyoung.com

p.73 Manchester

Mark Williams, Principal and Managing Director, +44 (0)161 819 8220 mark.williams@avisonyoung.com

Romania

p.75 Bucharest

David Canta, Principal of Bucharest operations and Managing Director, +40 727 737 894 david.canta@avisonyoung.com

Avison Young is the world's fastest-growing commercial real estate services firm. Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, Avison Young is a collaborative, global firm owned and operated by its principals. Founded in 1978, the company comprises 2,600 real estate professionals in 84 offices, providing value-added, client-centric investment sales, leasing, advisory, management, financing and mortgage placement services to owners and occupiers of office, retail, industrial, multi-family and hospitality properties.

Editors/Reporters

• Please click on link to view Avison Young's Spring 2018 North America and Europe Industrial Market Report:

https://avisonyoung.uberflip.com/i/979259-ayspring18namericaeuropeindustrialreportmay10-18final

For further information/comment/photos:

• Sherry Quan, Principal, Global Director of Communications & Media Relations,

Avison Young: 604.647.5098; cell: 604.726.0959 sherry.quan@avisonyoung.com

• Bill Argeropoulos, Principal and Practice Leader, Research (Canada), Avison Young:

416.673.4029; cell: 416.906.3072 bill.argeropoulos@avisonyoung.com

• Margaret Donkerbrook, Principal and Practice Leader, U.S. Research,

Avison Young: 202.644.8677

margaret.donkerbrook@avisonyoung.com

• Mark Rose, Chair and CEO, Avison Young: 416.673.4028

• Earl Webb, President, U.S. Operations, Avison Young: 312.957.7610

www.avisonyoung.com

Avison Young is a 2018 winner of the Canada's Best Managed Companies Platinum Club designation, having retained its Best Managed designation for seven consecutive years.

Follow Avison Young on Twitter:

For industry news, press releases and market reports: www.twitter.com/avisonyoung

For Avison Young listings and deals: www.twitter.com/AYListingsDeals

Follow Avison Young Bloggers: http://blog.avisonyoung.com

Follow Avison Young on LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/avison-young-commercial-real-estate

Follow Avison Young on YouTube: www.youtube.com/user/AvisonYoungRE

Follow Avison Young on Instagram: www.instagram.com/avison_young_global

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sound-fundamentals-e-commerce-and-innovation-drive-rapidly-evolving-north-american-and-european-industrial-sectors-300646554.html

SOURCE Avison Young Commercial Real Estate (BC)

Related Links

www.avisonyoung.com

