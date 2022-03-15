Sound Income Group Announces Leadership Addition

Change supports strategic growth initiative

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sound Income Group is proud to announce the addition of a new Chief Growth Officer, Kevin Farrell. His addition will support the Firm's strategic growth initiatives.

Mr. Farrell brings to the Firm over 25 years of experience in diverse leadership and advising roles within the financial services industry. As a member of the senior executive team, he will help set the Firm's strategy moving forward and steer its growth. Additionally, Mr. Farrell will lead all organic and inorganic revenue-generating initiatives, oversee a retooled first-class experience for employees and advisors, and help connect Firm core values during periods of rapid growth and change.

"I'm excited to be a part of such a unique financial services model that encompasses first-in-class advisor coaching and marketing, a successful RIA, a national franchise model, and a not-for-profit," said Mr. Farrell. "The talented and passionate group of employees and advisors is impressive and drew me into the organization as we begin a plan for national growth."

Prior to joining Sound Income Group, Mr. Farrell led the West Region for a publicly traded Firm covering more than 700 financial advisors, staff, and field employees generating over $175 million in revenue. He, along with a group of other senior leaders, had a direct hand in the transformational change of his prior Firm's wealth business into an industry-competitive, self-sustaining, and profitable model attracting a multibillion-dollar acquisition.

"I am delighted to have Kevin join our leadership team," said David J. Scranton, CEO and Founder. "His addition positions the Firm with a highly energized leader committed to driving growth across all of our brands."

With strong leadership in new and existing roles, Sound Income Group will continue to broaden its reach within all subsidiaries and better serve clients across its national network of financial advisors.

About Sound Income Group

Sound Income Group is comprised of three full-service firms offering marketing, coaching, practice management, investment services, and franchise opportunities for the financial community.

About The Retirement Income Store (https://retirementincomestore.com)

The Retirement Income Store is a subsidiary of Sound Income Group, LLC. Although it was launched nationally in 2019, The Retirement Income Store's history goes back decades. Its founder's personal practice, Scranton Financial Group, has helped clients in the Westbrook, Connecticut area achieve retirement success through steady streams of income for nearly 30 years.

The Retirement Income Store is comprised of a national network of Income Specialists who help clients establish steady streams of income they can count on. The Retirement Income Store offers advisor partners low-cost franchise opportunities that allow them to enjoy the benefits of being backed by a national network, while maintaining their autonomy. Franchisees receive ongoing business support in operations, sales, marketing, accounting, and portfolio management.

About Advisors' Academy (https://advisorsacademy.com)

Advisors' Academy was founded in 2006 by David J. Scranton with a vision to recruit other highly successful and motivated advisors and teach them how to achieve even higher levels of success, while always keeping the interests of their clients first. Through one-on-one coaching on David Scranton's proven Sales Process, along with marketing strategies designed to help advisors attract new business, and a PR program that helps get its top advisors guest appearances on some of America's leading financial news networks, hundreds of advisors across the country now share in the realization of Dave Scranton's vision.

About Sound Income Strategies (https://soundincomestrategies.com)

Sound Income Strategies, LLC is a Registered Investment Advisory firm with more than $1.6+ billion in assets under management. Sound Income Strategies' team of CFAs and portfolio managers actively manage client portfolios of individual, income-generating securities with the goal of maximizing income first, and opportunities for growth second. Sound Income Strategies' income-oriented business model has been proven to help advisors boost client retention during down markets.

For more information contact:

Erika Wilson

(954) 870-6720

[email protected]

Investment Advisory Services offered through Sound Income Strategies, LLC, an SEC Registered Investment Advisory Firm. The Retirement Income Store®, LLC and Sound Income Strategies, LLC are associated entities.

SOURCE Sound Income Group