Sound Income Group Founder & CEO David Scranton to Deliver Keynote at Finlocity's Q4 Top RIA Forum in Texas

Industry Veteran to Share Insights on Generating Retirement Income for Clients in Challenging Environments

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sound Income Group, a Fort Lauderdale, Florida-based, diversified financial services company with approximately $2 billion in total assets under advisement (AUA), today announced the firm's Founder and CEO, David Scranton, will deliver a keynote presentation on income-generating investment strategies at Finlocity's second Q4 Top RIA Forum to be held May 24 to 26 in Irving, Texas.

His "Income-Generating Investment Strategies" presentation will focus on how growth stocks represent a sizeable position in many investment portfolios, but investors may be overlooking income-producing assets especially in times of market volatility.

The three-day event attracts independent RIAs, multi-family offices and asset managers to explore investing and technology trends; collaborate on issues and ideas and learn about the latest business strategies. The event also offers participants an opportunity to network with economists, analysts, solution providers and leaders from the financial services industry's most innovative investment institutions.

"I'm deeply passionate about helping advisors and their clients identify the right income-generating strategies, especially as we navigate such a tumultuous market environment," Scranton said. "I look forward to sharing my insights and experience with many of our industry's most creative leaders during Finlocity's Q4 Top RIA Forum."

About Sound Income Group

Sound Income Group is comprised of three full-service firms offering marketing, coaching, practice management, investment services, and franchise opportunities for the financial community. It operates Retirement Income Source, a national network of Income Specialists who help clients establish steady streams of income; Advisors' Academy, a recruiting and marketing firm, and Sound Income Strategies, LLC, a registered RIA with more than $2 billion assets under management (AUM). Learn more at www.soundincomegroup.com.

Investment advisory services offered through Sound Income Strategies, LLC, an SEC Registered Investment Advisory firm. Retirement Income Source, LLC and Sound Income Strategies, LLC are associated entities.

