Sound Income Group Founder, CEO David Scranton to Speak at Private Wealth Midwest Forum

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sound Income Group, a Fort Lauderdale, Florida-based, diversified financial services company whose affiliate Sound Income Strategies is an SEC-registered RIA with approximately $2 billion in total assets under management, today announced that David Scranton, the firm's Founder and CEO, will speak at the 7th Annual Private Wealth Midwest Forum in Chicago.

The Aug. 9 event at Chicago's prestigious members-only University Club provides networking and education for RIAs, family offices, private banks and high-net-worth wealth managers. Scranton will participate on a panel to discuss income investing strategies tailored to current economic conditions and individual financial objectives.

"I am honored to join this esteemed panel of industry leaders at the Private Wealth Midwest Forum. In today's dynamic economic environment, income strategies are more crucial than ever for helping to secure financial stability and meeting individual goals. I look forward to sharing insights and exploring innovative approaches to help investors make informed decisions about their income needs," Scranton said.

Barry C. Wheeles, Director of Business Development at Sound Income Strategies, will also lead a series of roundtable discussions on income investing. Sound Income Strategies is the Investment Advisory arm of Sound Income Group.

The Private Wealth Midwest Forum provides a platform for in-depth discussions on cutting-edge financial strategies and wealth management approaches. This year's event aims to explore innovative solutions amid an ever-evolving economic landscape.

About Sound Income Group

Sound Income Group is comprised of three full-service firms offering marketing, coaching, practice management, investment services, and franchise opportunities for the financial community. It operates Retirement Income Source, a national network of Income Specialists who help clients establish steady streams of income; Advisors' Academy, a recruiting and marketing firm, and Sound Income Strategies, LLC, a registered RIA with more than $2 billion assets under management (AUM). Learn more at www.soundincomegroup.com.

Investment advisory services are offered through Sound Income Strategies, LLC, an SEC Registered Investment Advisory firm. Retirement Income Source, LLC and Sound Income Strategies, LLC are associated entities.

