Sound Income Group Founder, CEO David Scranton to Speak at Wealth Management EDGE

Session to Focus on Investing for Income

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sound Income Group, a Fort Lauderdale, Florida-based, diversified financial services company whose affiliate Sound Income Strategies is an SEC-registered RIA with approximately $3 billion in total assets under management, today announced that David Scranton, the firm's Founder and CEO, will speak at the 3rd Annual Wealth Management EDGE conference in Hollywood, Florida.

The May 13 to 15 event draws more than 2,000 participants, including C-level advisor decision makers for education and networking. Scranton will present "Investing for Income and Breaking Through Our Industry's Limiting Beliefs."

"I'm excited to be part of this dynamic event and honored to be among the industry leaders chosen to share my insights and experience in the financial services industry," Scranton said. "I look forward to presenting on investing for income and how, in order to generate more returns, our clients must take more risk.".

Scranton, CFA®, CFP®, ChFC, CLU, is a bestselling author and thought leader in the financial industry. With more than 35 years of experience, he has specialized in income-generating investments for the past 25 years. Scranton's insightful approach to financial success and stability has earned him a wide and ever-growing national following. That following includes everyday Americans seeking a more reliable, less stressful way to invest, as well as like-minded financial advisors seeking his coaching and mentorship.

Wealth Management EDGE brings together three industry-leading brands: Inside ETFs+, WealthStack and RIA Edge. Over a single week, the event provides attendees with real-world solutions to improve their investment strategies, technology and practice management.

About Sound Income Group

Sound Income Group comprises three full-service firms offering marketing, coaching, practice management, investment services, and franchise opportunities for the financial community. It operates Retirement Income Source, a national network of Income Specialists who help clients establish steady streams of income; Advisors' Academy, a recruiting and marketing firm, and Sound Income Strategies, LLC, a registered RIA with more approximately 3 billion assets under management (AUM). Learn more at www.soundincomegroup.com.

Investment advisory services are offered through Sound Income Strategies, LLC, an SEC Registered Investment Advisory firm. Retirement Income Source, LLC and Sound Income Strategies, LLC are associated entities.

