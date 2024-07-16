Sound Income Group Founder David Scranton Releases New Edition of Retirement Investing Book

Retirement Income Source: The Ultimate Guide to Eternal Income Provides Updates on Investing for Retirement Strategies

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sound Income Group, a Fort Lauderdale, Florida-based, diversified financial services company, whose affiliate, Sound Income Strategies, is an SEC-registered RIA with approximately $3 billion of total assets under management, today announced Founder and CEO David Scranton has released a new edition of Retirement Income Source: The Ultimate Guide to Eternal Income.

The book revolutionizes the way advisors and investors plan and save for retirement by shattering traditional savings myths.

"The old rules on investing for growth are no longer valid," Scranton said. "The 4%-withdrawal method is no longer the best way to generate retirement income and bond funds are not always a good conservative option for investors in retirement. Instead, retirement income should be a renewable resource generated from assets allocated for protection in all market conditions and actively managed to provide reliable income return and organic portfolio growth through strategic reinvestment."

New in this edition is:

New copy and information relevant to 2024 (as opposed to 2019)

Updated graphics to reflect trends since the previous edition

A positive, income-first perspective explaining how income and growth can work together

"Retirement Income Source: The Ultimate Guide to Eternal Income" is Scranton's second edition of his third book. He has also published "Return on Principle: 7 Core Values to Help Protect Your Money in Good Times and Bad" and "Stop the Financial Insanity: How to Keep Wall Street's Cancer from Spreading to Your Portfolio".

About Sound Income Group

Sound Income Group comprises three full-service firms offering marketing, coaching, practice management, investment services, and franchise opportunities for the financial community. It operates Retirement Income Source®, a national network of Income Specialists who help clients establish steady streams of income; Advisors' Academy, a recruiting and marketing firm, and Sound Income Strategies, LLC, a registered RIA with approximately $3 billion of total assets under management (AUM). Learn more at www.soundincomegroup.com.

Investment advisory services are offered through Sound Income Strategies, LLC, an SEC Registered Investment Advisory firm. Sound Income Group, Advisors' Academy, Retirement Income Source®, LLC, and Sound Income Strategies, LLC are associated entities.

