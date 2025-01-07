Sound Income Group Founder David Scranton Unveils New Book, Reveals Blueprint to Advisor Success

The Industry Trailblazer and Bestselling Author's Fourth Book Helps Financial Advisors Attract $50 Million in New Assets Every Year

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sound Income Group, a diversified financial services company, today announces the release of Founder and CEO David Scranton's new book, "Attract & Grow: The Financial Advisor's Blueprint for Attracting $50 Million in Annual Assets."

Attract & Grow: The Financial Advisor’s Blueprint for Attracting $50 Million in Annual Assets

In his book, Scranton, a three-time bestselling author, details his revolutionary approach to client attraction to help financial advisors increase their assets by at least $50 million in new assets each year. Citing the AIDA (Attention, Interest, Desire, Action) guideline — a longtime advertising strategy that Scranton has refined for financial advisors — and chronicling lessons from his distinguished 37-year career, Scranton provides advisors with a blueprint to accelerate their practice's growth, build a $50 million team and achieve new levels of success.

"Early in my career as a financial advisor, I remember struggling to hit certain growth milestones," Scranton said. "Then I came to the realization that most successful advisors attract — not chase — clients and my business began to skyrocket. My book outlines this philosophy and several other principles that have been the foundation of my success, and I'm confident they can help produce similar results for other advisors."

Scranton began his career in finance as an independent advisor. In 1999, he made the switch to an income-first approach for his clients, while many of his Wall Street contemporaries continued to focus on growth in the stock market. As a result, he was able to help many of his clients avoid damaging losses during the major market corrections that began in 2000 and again in 2008.

Following this investment philosophy, he founded Sound Income Group and its three affiliated companies. Today, Scranton is a successful, nationally recognized coach to financial advisors and is regarded as one of the nation's premier authorities on investing for income.

"Attract & Grow" is Scranton's fourth book. He has also authored "Retirement Income Source: The Ultimate Guide to Eternal Income," "Return on Principle: 7 Core Values to Help Protect Your Money in Good Times and Bad," and "Stop the Financial Insanity: How to Keep Wall Street's Cancer from Spreading to Your Portfolio."

About Sound Income Group

Sound Income Group comprises three full-service firms offering investment services, marketing, coaching, practice management, and franchise opportunities for the financial community. It operates Sound Income Strategies, LLC, a registered RIA with more than $3 billion of total assets under management; Sound Income Academy, a recruiting and marketing firm; and Retirement Income Source®, a national network of Income Specialists who help clients establish steady streams of income. Learn more at www.soundincomegroup.com.

Investment advisory services are offered through Sound Income Strategies, LLC, an SEC Registered Investment Advisory firm. Sound Income Group, Sound Income Strategies, LLC, Sound Income Academy, and Retirement Income Source®, LLC, are associated entities.

