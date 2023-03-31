Sound Income Group Introduces Pioneering AI Course for Financial Advisors

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., March 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sound Income Group, a Fort Lauderdale, Florida-based, diversified financial services company, today announced it launched a course to help financial advisors leverage artificial intelligence (AI) to drive efficiency, productivity and growth.

"Artificial Intelligence for Financial Advisors" is a course for financial professionals associated with our Sound Income Strategies and Advisors Academy affiliates. It will teach advisors how to incorporate AI, including chatGPT and other AI-enabled chatbots, into their practice. The course is offered by Sound Income Group's marketing team, several of whom have been invited to speak at multiple industry conferences to discuss the impact of AI on the financial industry.

In addition to the course, Sound Income Group is offering exclusive coaching services to their affiliate's financial advisors on how to effectively use chatGPT and other AI tools in their practice. These coaching sessions will be tailored to the unique needs and goals of each advisor, helping to ensure they have the necessary skills to implement AI-driven solutions and strategies that will benefit their clients and their business.

"We are thrilled to offer such a comprehensive and cutting-edge course for financial advisors," said [David Scranton, CEO and Founder of Sound Income Group]. "The integration of AI into financial planning is no longer a question of if, but when. The advisors affiliated with Sound Income Strategies and Advisors' Academy will gain access to both the course materials and related coaching services needed to stay ahead of the curve and thrive in this rapidly evolving space."

The "Artificial Intelligence for Financial Advisors" course covers various topics, including:

Building the perfect email with chatGPT and other AI tools

Optimizing websites using chatGPT and AI-driven strategies

Creating effective content for clients using chatGPT and AI-powered insights

Utilizing chatGPT and other AI tools to generate digital leads and enhance lead-generation efforts

Harnessing the power of social media and AI for improved client engagement

Mastering client conversations and troubleshooting with AI support

Navigating advisor events in the era of AI and maximizing their potential

Learn more about the course, coaching services and the benefits of affiliating with Sound Income Strategies and Advisors' Academy at www.soundincomegroup.com.

About Sound Income Group

Sound Income Group is comprised of three separate full-service firms offering marketing, coaching, practice management, investment services, and franchise opportunities for the financial community. It operates Sound Income Strategies, LLC, a registered RIA with more than $2 billion assets under management (AUM); Retirement Income Source, a national network of franchised Income Specialists who help clients establish steady streams of income, and Advisors' Academy, a recruiting, coaching and marketing firm. Learn more at www.soundincomegroup.com.

Sound Income Group does not offer Insurance products or Investment Advisory Services. Investment Advisory Services are offered by our affiliate Sound Income Strategies, LLC, an SEC registered Investment Advisory firm. Marketing and Insurance products are offered through our affiliate Advisors' Academy LLC. Sound Income Group LLC, Retirement Income Source LLC, Advisors' Academy LLC and Sound Income Strategies LLC are all associated entities.

