Sound Income Group Launches Sound Income Academy to Support Advisor Growth

Rebranded Unit Provides Customized Coaching & Growth Strategies

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sound Income Group, a Fort Lauderdale, Florida-based, diversified financial services company announced today it continues to enhance its income-focused wealth management platform for independent financial professionals by launching Sound Income Academy.

The consulting, coaching, and marketing firm, formerly known as Advisors' Academy, supports independent annuity producers in achieving elevated growth and success as income specialists for their clients. Founded by Sound Income Group CEO, David Scranton, in 2006, the division provides one comprehensive training platform for advisors by helping them master the sales process, increase office efficiency, and grow their business.

Sound Income Academy was created to help successful, motivated financial advisors grow their business through customized marketing, coaching, and practice management support," said Patrick Farrell, President and Chief Operating Officer of Sound Income Group. "Income is at the center of everything we do, and we want our subsidiaries to reflect that mission. We're proud to have helped hundreds of advisors with our turnkey program and we're excited to better align this division with the vision at Sound Income Group."

Sound Income Group consists of three collaborative subsidiaries, each with a focus on enabling advisors to deliver customized income solutions and resources to investors. In addition to Sound Income Academy, the firm includes the Retirement Income Source and Sound Income Strategies. Sound Income Strategies is an SEC-registered RIA with over $3 billion in total assets under management. The Retirement Income Source is a network of advisors focused on delivering income-generating investment strategies.

Erika Wilson, Sound Income Group's Chief Marketing Officer, added, "We want a name and brand that best reflects what differentiates us from other financial advisors and that is a focus on income. We will continue to provide the same support and unique solutions under a stronger brand."

About Sound Income Group

Sound Income Group comprises three full-service firms offering marketing, coaching, practice management, investment services, and franchise opportunities for the financial community. It operates Sound Income Academy, a recruiting and marketing firm; Sound Income Strategies, LLC, an SEC-registered RIA with more than $3 billion assets under management (AUM); and Retirement Income Source®, a national network of Income Specialists who help clients establish steady streams of income.

Investment advisory services are offered through Sound Income Strategies, LLC, an SEC Registered Investment Advisory firm. Sound Income Group, Sound Income Academy, Sound Income Strategies, LLC, and Retirement Income Source®, LLC, are associated entities.

