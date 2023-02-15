Sound Income Group Marketing Leaders Shared Technology Insights at Las Vegas Conference on chatGPT

Erika Wilson, Director of Marketing and Events, and Richard Hanna, Social Media Specialist, Delivered a Session on Leveraging AI in Marketing

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sound Income Group, a Fort Lauderdale, Florida-based, diversified financial services company with approximately $2 billion in total assets under advisement (AUA), today announced Erika Wilson, Director of Marketing and Events, and Richard Hanna, Social Media Specialist, delivered a presentation on leveraging chatGPT for marketing.

Their session, "Creating Killer Content and Supercharging your Output," was part of the two-day Learn chatGPT in a Day conference held Feb. 3 and 4 in Las Vegas. Ms. Wilson and Mr. Hanna focused on ways to utilize OpenAI project's new sentient-like chatbot to develop engaging social media posts, a wide variety of marketing materials — both digital and traditional — and powerful website content.

"Most industry utilizes artificial intelligence to power chatbots or to provide back-office operations, but the technology can be a powerful tool for marketing," Ms. Wilson said. "We have successfully leveraged the new chatGPT platform to enhance marketing efforts at Sound Income Group by creating engaging and informative content. It's not perfect, however, and the result does need personal review for accuracy and clarity."

Learn chatGPT in a Day is a national conference series organized by Terrance McMahon, an author and former CEO of MassMutual-Northern New England, and Mitch Carson, a successful entrepreneur and career coach.

