Sound Income Group Named a Top Workplace in South Florida By The Sun Sentinel

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sound Income Group, a Fort Lauderdale, Florida-based, diversified financial services company whose affiliate Sound Income Strategies is an SEC-registered RIA with over $3 billion in total assets under management, is proud to announce it has been recognized as a Top Workplace in South Florida by The Sun Sentinel.

The distinction is given to companies that "make the world a better place to work together by prioritizing a people-centered culture and giving employees a voice," according to Energage, the organization behind the Top Workplace recognition program.

Sound Income Group employees helped the firm land at No. 34 on the list of South Florida businesses with fewer than 125 employees. More than 170 organizations were surveyed to create the Top Workplace list. Companies must achieve a workplace survey response rate of at least 35% to qualify for a ranking.

"We are proud to be recognized as a Top Workplace," said David Scranton, Founder and CEO of Sound Income Group. "It's one thing to say you have a strong corporate culture, it's another to show it. This honor validates the passion and dedication our team demonstrates every day to make Sound Income Group a great place to work."

A total of 138 organizations were on the 2024 Top Workplaces list ranging in size from under 125 employees, 125 to 399 employees and more than 400 employees.

About Sound Income Group

Sound Income Group comprises three full-service firms offering marketing, coaching, practice management, investment services, and franchise opportunities for the financial community. It operates Retirement Income Source, a national network of Income Specialists who help clients establish steady streams of income; Advisors' Academy, a recruiting and marketing firm, and Sound Income Strategies, LLC, an SEC registered RIA with more than $3 billion assets under management (AUM).

Investment advisory services are offered through Sound Income Strategies, LLC, an SEC Registered Investment Advisory firm. Sound Income Group, Advisors' Academy, Retirement Income Source, LLC and Sound Income Strategies, LLC are associated entities.

