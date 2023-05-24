Sound Income Strategies Announces Compliance with the Global Investment Performance Standards (GIPS®) from CFA Institute

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sound Income Strategies LLC, a Fort Lauderdale, Florida-based Registered Investment Advisory (RIA) firm with more than $2 billion in assets under management, announced today that it claims compliance with the Global Investment Performance Standards (GIPS®) from CFA Institute.

"We are proud to have completed the rigorous process to claim compliance with the GIPS standards, a voluntary process that increases the transparency of our performance results in a globally comparable way," said David Scranton, Founder and CEO of Sound Income Strategies. "Investors have many wealth management choices and a claim of GIPS compliance will help them understand why Sound Income Strategies should be a top candidate."

The GIPS standards were introduced in 1999 by CFA Institute, a global association of investment professionals. The set of investment performance and measurement principles has been adopted by more than 1,800 organizations in 47 global markets, as of April 30, 2023.

Rana Chander, Chief Operating Officer for Sound Income Strategies, added, "Aligning with GIPS standards provides Sound Income Strategies with consistent and globally accepted measures that reinforce our integrity in reporting performance results. It allows our advisors to continue building trust with their clients and prospective clients."

All statistics have been calculated by an independent third party, Longs Peak Advisory Services, but the firm has not been independently verified.

For more information on the GIPS standards, visit www.gipsstandards.org.

About Sound Income Strategies

Sound Income Strategies, LLC is a Registered Investment Advisory firm with more than $2 billion in assets under management. Sound Income Strategies' team of CFA charterholders and portfolio managers actively manage client portfolios of individual, income-generating securities with the goal of maximizing income first, and opportunities for growth second. Sound Income Strategies' income-oriented business model has been proven to help advisors boost client retention during down markets. Learn more at https://soundincomestrategies.com/ or call Barry C. Wheeles, New Business Development Director at 954-487-1850.

Investment advisory services offered through Sound Income Strategies, LLC, an SEC Registered Investment Advisory firm. Sound Income Group LLC, Retirement Income Source LLC, Advisors' Academy LLC and Sound Income Strategies LLC are all associated entities.

About CFA Institute

CFA Institute is the global association of investment professionals that sets the standard for professional excellence and credentials. The organization is a champion of ethical behavior in investment markets and a respected source of knowledge in the global financial community. Our aim is to create an environment where investors' interests come first, markets function at their best, and economies grow. There are more than 190,000 CFA charterholders worldwide in more than 160 markets. CFA Institute has nine offices worldwide and 160 local societies. For more information, visit www.cfainstitute.org or follow us on Linkedin and Twitter at @CFAInstitute.

