Sound Income Strategies Announces Successful Gips® Standards Verification

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sound Income Strategies LLC, a Fort Lauderdale, Florida-based Registered Investment Advisory (RIA) firm with more than $2.6 billion in assets under management as of Dec. 31, 2023, announced today that it has been verified for the periods from Nov. 1, 2015, through June 30, 2023. Verification provides assurance on a firm's policies and procedures for complying with the Global Investment Performance Standards (GIPS®) from CFA Institute.

"When Sound Income Strategies went through the rigorous process to become GIPS compliant last year, it was an important step in showing our commitment to transparency and investment best practices," said David Scranton, Founder and CEO of Sound Income Strategies. "We are proud to have now attained firm-wide verification. It adds another layer of trust that is critical for investors seeking wealth management services."

The GIPS standards were introduced in 1999 by CFA Institute, a global association of investment professionals. The GIPS standards have been adopted by more than 1,700 organizations in 48 global markets, as of Dec. 31, 2023, according to CFA Institute.

Rana Chander, Chief Operating Officer for Sound Income Strategies, added, "Achieving verification is valuable because it continues to show Sound Income Strategies' dedication to upholding the industry's highest ethical standards around performance reporting. This verification gives our advisors further assurance that we are doing what's in their best interests, which in turn strengthens the confidence their clients have in them."

