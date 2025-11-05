Sound Income Strategies Surpasses $4 Billion in Assets Under Management

Firm's income-first philosophy continues to attract advisors and retirees nationwide

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sound Income Strategies, an SEC-registered Investment Advisory firm (RIA), today announced that it has surpassed $4 billion in total assets under management (AUM), marking a significant milestone in the firm's continued growth and leadership in income-based investing.

Since its founding in 2014, Sound Income Strategies has stood apart through its income-first approach to portfolio construction and management. The firm's investment philosophy focuses on generating renewable income streams through a carefully selected mix of income-producing securities, helping investors preserve principal while sustaining reliable cash flow. Sound Income Strategies also manages an array of separately managed accounts (SMAs) and two exchange-traded funds (ETFs) — DIVY and FXED — each designed to help deliver consistent income and long-term financial security for retirees and pre-retirees.

"While many investors and advisors still focus on growth at all costs, our mission has always been about helping clients live comfortably off their portfolios without worrying about timing the market," said Eric Lutton, CFA®, Chief Investment Officer, Fixed Income of Sound Income Strategies. "Eclipsing $4 billion in assets is validation that our disciplined, income-oriented philosophy continues to resonate — especially as more retirees and advisors seek consistency and confidence in uncertain markets."

In addition to reaching $4 billion in AUM, Sound Income Strategies has achieved strong year-to-date growth across key performance indicators. Since the beginning of 2025, total AUM has grown by 14%, supported by an expanding base of nearly 13,000 client households and a growing network of more than 120 advisors who rely on the firm's portfolio management services.

About Sound Income Strategies

Sound Income Strategies, LLC is an RIA based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, specializing in the design and active management of income-generating investment portfolios. Founded in 2014, the firm's income-first philosophy focuses on helping retirees and pre-retirees establish steady, reliable income streams while preserving principal. Sound Income Strategies manages more than $4 billion in total assets. Learn more at www.soundincomestrategies.com.

Investment Advisory Services are offered through Sound Income Strategies, LLC, an SEC Registered Investment Advisory Firm.

