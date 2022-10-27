Sound Long-Term Care Management Partners with PointClickCare for Virtual Health

Innovative accountable care organization will drive quality for residents in long-term care

TACOMA, Wash., Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sound Long-Term Care Management (SLTCM), a new accountable care organization (ACO) specifically for long-term care Medicare beneficiaries, is excited to partner with PointClickCare Technologies, a leading healthcare technology platform enabling meaningful collaboration and access to real‐time insights, to bring Virtual Health to its network of participating facilities. SLTCM aims to improve quality for long-term care residents, some of the most complex, high-acuity patients within Medicare, who have historically been overlooked or excluded from value-based programs.

"Improving quality and access to care for long-term residents is a pressing issue for our country. Low reimbursement, staffing scarcity, and increasing acuity have us staggering to meet their needs," says Jess Parks, CEO of SLTCM. "Our ACO offers long-term care physicians, nurse practitioners, and facilities a new opportunity to improve quality and provide more coordinated care for this population with onsite resources, 24/7 access to physicians, and point-of-care workflow tools to improve outcomes. PointClickCare's Virtual Health is a vital component of our solution."

Virtual Health delivers the industry's only telemedicine solution fully integrated within the nurse's workflow to ensure ease of use. By streamlining operations through a sophisticated level of integration into existing workflows, care teams have access to shared patient records, and can cut down on administrative tasks and focus on what matters most – patient care. Due to its proven clinical efficacy and ability to prevent unnecessary hospitalizations, SLTCM plans to offer fully subsidized Virtual Health services to qualifying SNFs participating in the ACO.

"As the leading technology partner to the long-term care industry, PointClickCare is committed to helping our partners thrive in an ever-challenging healthcare landscape," says Travis Palmquist, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Senior Care at PointClickCare. "Our integrated Virtual Health program brings expert, on-shift physician care to long-term care patients whenever they need it with one click - preventing adverse outcomes that have historically challenged this population. We are excited to partner with SLTCM on a solution that can rapidly transform care for our long-term care partners, and the industry."

SLTCM's first performance year starts on January 1, 2023, with over 500 participating clinicians caring for long-term residents in over 750 facilities. For more information on Sound Long-Term Care Management, here. To learn more about PointClickCare's Virtual Health offering, click here.

About Sound Long-Term Care Management

Sound Long-Term Care Management, an accountable care organization, is committed to improving clinical outcomes for one of Medicare's most vulnerable populations – residents in long-term care facilities. Our vision is to transform long-term care by supporting our physician and provider partners to deliver unmatched quality and cost outcomes for their patients. Our commitment to exceptional care delivery is rooted in decades of strong clinical leadership and technology-enabled performance management expertise.

About PointClickCare Technologies

PointClickCare is a leading healthcare technology platform enabling meaningful collaboration and access to real‐time insights at any stage of a patient's healthcare journey. PointClickCare's single platform spans the care continuum, fostering proactive, holistic decision‐making and improved outcomes for all. Over 27,000 long‐term post‐acute care providers, and 2,700 hospitals use PointClickCare today, enabling care collaboration and value‐based care delivery for millions of lives across North America.

This press release was issued through 24-7PressRelease.com. For further information, visit http://www.24-7pressrelease.com.

SOURCE Sound Long-Term Care Management