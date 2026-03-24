Sound Long-Term Care Management Ranks No. 1 Among MSSP Accountable Care Organizations Focused on Long-term Care and Facility-based Beneficiaries

The physician-led ACO will bring its innovative approach to the PALTC26 annual conference this week

NASHVILLE, Tenn., March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sound Long-Term Care Management (SLTCM) , an accountable care organization (ACO) within Sound Physicians, led shared savings for all Medicare Shared Savings Program (MSSP) ACOs focused on long-term care and facility-based beneficiaries in performance year 2024.

In only its second year of performance, SLTCM saved Medicare nearly $114 million in total shared savings, according to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS). However, it's the actions behind the savings that demonstrate the significance of SLTCM's impact:

Emergency department visits decreased by 7.6%

Short-term hospitalizations decreased by 13.3%

ED visits leading to hospitalization decreased by 13.8%

SLTCM accomplished these results through an unrelenting focus on three foundational areas:

Data-driven support: Advanced analytics identify patients who benefit from earlier intervention, post-discharge follow-ups from acute-care settings, and targeted review of outlier performance and utilization. Care coordination at scale: Dedicated quality improvement nurses support practices to strengthen care coordination, especially during transitions of care. Telemedicine clinicians facilitate treating residents in place when medically appropriate. Provider engagement: Aligning clinical workflows and goals, adding in-facility telemedicine to provide blanket coverage, and sharing real-time performance data fosters a culture of accountability and collaboration across the network.

The result is patients who are better cared for, and who realize improved outcomes. Every avoided hospital visit preserves quality of life and eases the burden on residents and their families.

"Because we focus exclusively on Medicare patients in long-term care settings, we are able to be innovative in our approach," said Tom Kim, MD, Chief Medical Officer, SLTCM. "Our clinician-led collaboration creates significant improvements in outcomes and makes meaningful differences in the lives of our patients."

Telemedicine is another key service propelling results. By partnering closely with facilities and aligning data with actionable steps, telemedicine can enhance the resident experience, support clinical teams, and reduce unnecessary admissions and readmissions after hours, on weekends and holidays.

SLTCM will demonstrate its proven approach at the Post-Acute and Long-Term Care Medical Association annual conference March 26-28 in Anaheim, Calif. Stop by Booth #203 to speak with Dr. Brian Carpenter, Chief Medical Officer for Telemedicine, and the rest of our team. For more on our patient-centered services, visit https://sltcm.soundphysicians.com /.

About Sound Long-Term Care Management, a Sound Physicians ACO

Sound Physicians Long-Term Care Management (SLTCM) is a Medicare Shared Savings Program ACO focused exclusively on Medicare beneficiaries living in long-term care and assisted living facilities. With a dedicated clinical team led by physicians–and deep roots in value-based care cultivated over more than two decades–SLTCM's aim is to support its partners in providing uncompromising care to patients while enhancing financial performance. We invest deeply in our people, partners, and technology–including telemedicine–to ensure we connect patients with the care they need and deserve.

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SOURCE Sound Long-Term Care Management