Sound Mind Heads To Southern California For Third Annual Mental Health Music Festival On May 20

LOS ANGELES, April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Sound Mind Live announced the return of its annual SOUND MIND MENTAL HEALTH MUSIC FESTIVAL, which will take place as a socially distanced drive-in concert that fans can enjoy from their car as part of the "Concerts in Your Car" series at the Ventura County Fairgrounds. The event will also be streamed live for fans who cannot attend in person.

The third annual event will be hosted by Solomon Georgio and will feature performances from All Time Low, Fitz and The Tantrums, Lovelytheband, Charlotte Lawrence, Matthew Logan Vasquez of Delta Spirit, Ian Sweet and more. The festival serves as a rallying cry for the mental health support needed to begin healing as people across the globe continue to cope with the mental health effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The collective trauma the world has experienced due to the pandemic has awoken us to our shared humanity along the spectrum of mental health," said Sound Mind Live Executive Director Chris Bullard. "As the physical threats of the pandemic begin to wane, now it is more important than ever to foster empathy and open dialogue around mental health so we can heal without battling stigma or a lack of knowledge on these issues.

Demonstrating the urgency of the situation, a recent CDC study found that 41% of individuals are experiencing adverse mental health conditions due to the pandemic — with this number being as high as 75% for young adults — indicating that the road to recovery will be long and lasting. Bringing these issues to the forefront of conversations can help break down stigma surrounding mental health.

Experts from leading mental health organizations, including the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, and The JED Foundation will provide information on mental health resources, support programs and best practices for self-care.

Tickets for the event go on sale today at 10 a.m. PDT. Prices start at $99 per car. The event will also be streamed live via the Consequence of Sound YouTube and Facebook channels. For additional event information and to purchase tickets visit www.soundmindlive.org.

The annual SOUND MIND MENTAL HEALTH MUSIC FESTIVAL amplifies the voices of artists who are speaking openly about their mental health to elevate the conversation and build a community and culture that breaks the stigma that exists today. Proceeds from the event will benefit affiliates of NAMI — the largest grassroots mental health organization in the U.S., providing free programs and services to individuals facing mental health issues through their local affiliates around the country.

Additional event partners include AbbVie, who is generously acting as the presenting sponsor of the event, along with Alkermes, American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, Atlantic Records, Backline, Black Emotional and Mental Health Collective, Black Mental Health Alliance, CBF Productions, Consequence Media, DoLA, Elektra Records, JED Foundation, Lundbeck, MusiCares®, Sage Therapeutics, Sound Off Productions, Trevor Project, Vanguard Communications.

ABOUT SOUND MIND LIVE

Sound Mind Live brings together musicians, music lovers and forward-thinking organizations to build community and open dialogue around mental health. Much like Farm Aid has done for food and family farmers, Sound Mind Live's mission is to catalyze social action to reduce the stigma that surrounds mental health through the power of music. Sound Mind Live events create a safe space where music and an open, inclusive conversation around mental health coexist through collaboration across artists and organizations.

ABOUT PRESENTING SPONSOR, AbbVie, in Mental Health

AbbVie is driving the pursuit of improved mental health. Over the last 30 years, the company's scientists and clinicians have worked to tackle the complexity of mental illness and today offer a portfolio of medicines and a pipeline of innovation that spans depression, anxiety, bipolar I disorder, and schizophrenia. To learn more about AbbVie's work to support individuals throughout their mental health journey, please visit us at www.abbvie.com. Follow @abbvie on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and LinkedIn.

ABOUT NATIONAL ALLIANCE ON MENTAL ILLNESS VENTURA COUNTY

The mission of NAMI Ventura County is to provide emotional support, education and resources for families affected by mental illness. Through community collaboration and education, we advocate for a life of quality and dignity — one without discrimination — for all people affected by this illness.

