Sound Navigation and Ranging (SONAR) System Market Size to Grow by USD 1.14 billion | Find Future Trends, Analysis, and Insights | Technavio

Find additional market insights by Technavio to help your organization foster innovation and make effective decisions. View our Exclusive Sample Report

What are the Some of the Topics Covered in this Report?

Overview of the Market

Market Sizing

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Factors Impacting Market Growth

Vendor Analysis

What are the Various Segments Covered in this Report?

Segmentation Segments Application Defense and civil and commercial Geography APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

What are the Factors Driving the Growth of the Sound Navigation and Ranging (SONAR) System Market?

The growth of the sound navigation and ranging (SONAR) system market will be driven by the growing preference for deploying integrated sonar systems. Naval agencies are focusing on deploying integrated SONAR systems as an anti-submarine warfare (ASW) measure. Many countries are studying the scope of introducing new ASW technologies to reduce the dominance of enemy submerged vehicles.

What are the Trends Supporting the Sound Navigation and Ranging (SONAR) System Market?

Growing focus on improving marine transportation safety is a key trend in the global sound navigation and ranging (SONAR) system market growth. Due to the increase in maritime crimes, maritime security has become a concern for most countries across the world. Hence, many countries are trying to improve safety standards for navigation.

Technavio helps businesses keep up with the key trends in the market. Download an Exclusive Sample Report

Which are the Major Vendors Operating in the Sound Navigation and Ranging (SONAR) System Market?

According to Technavio, the major vendors operating in the sound navigation and ranging (SONAR) system market include ASELSAN AS, Furuno Electric Co. Ltd., Kongsberg Gruppen ASA, L3Harris Technologies Inc., Lockheed Martin Corp., Northrop Grumman Corp., Raytheon Technologies Corp., Thales Group, thyssenkrupp AG, and Ultra Electronics Holdings Plc among others.

Is the Market Fragmented or Concentrated?

The global sound navigation and ranging system market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

Does Technavio Provide Any Subscription Offers?

Technavio provides two subscription offers, a Basic Plan billed annually at USD 5000 and a Team Plan billed annually at USD 8500. Choose any offer that is the most suitable for you and make use of the vast repository of reports offered by Technavio to improve your business!

Related Reports

Commercial Aircraft Leasing Market by Leasing Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Commercial and Military Aircraft MRO Market by Sector and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Global Sound Navigation and Ranging System Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.8% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 1.14 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.36 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, MEA, APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 40% Key consumer countries US, China, Russian Federation, Japan, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled ASELSAN AS, Furuno Electric Co. Ltd., Kongsberg Gruppen ASA, L3Harris Technologies Inc., Lockheed Martin Corp., Northrop Grumman Corp., Raytheon Technologies Corp., Thales Group, thyssenkrupp AG, and Ultra Electronics Holdings Plc Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market

2.2 Market characteristics

Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.3 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Aerospace and defense market

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Application - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Application

5.3 Defense - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Defense - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 18: Defense - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Civil and commercial - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Civil and commercial - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 20: Civil and commercial - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 21: Market opportunity by Application

6 Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 22: Type - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 23: Comparison by Type

6.3 Passive SONAR - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 24: Passive SONAR - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 25: Passive SONAR - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.4 Active SONAR - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 26: Active SONAR - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 27: Active SONAR - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 28: Market opportunity by Type

7 Customer landscape

7.1 Customer landscape

Exhibit 29: Customer landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 30: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

8.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 31: Geographic comparison

8.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 32: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 34: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 35: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 36: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 37: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 38: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 39: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 40: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 41: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 42: Key leading countries

8.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 43: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 44: Impact of drivers and challenges

9.3 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 45: Vendor landscape

10.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 46: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 47: Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 49: Market positioning of vendors

11.3 ASELSAN AS

Exhibit 50: ASELSAN AS - Overview



Exhibit 51: ASELSAN AS - Business segments



Exhibit 52: ASELSAN AS - Key offerings



Exhibit 53: ASELSAN AS - Segment focus

11.4 Furuno Electric Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 54: Furuno Electric Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 55: Furuno Electric Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 56: Furuno Electric Co. Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 57: Furuno Electric Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 58: Furuno Electric Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

11.5 Kongsberg Gruppen ASA

Exhibit 59: Kongsberg Gruppen ASA - Overview



Exhibit 60: Kongsberg Gruppen ASA - Business segments



Exhibit 61: Kongsberg Gruppen ASA - Key news



Exhibit 62: Kongsberg Gruppen ASA - Key offerings



Exhibit 63: Kongsberg Gruppen ASA - Segment focus

11.6 L3Harris Technologies Inc.

Exhibit 64: L3Harris Technologies Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 65: L3Harris Technologies Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 66: L3Harris Technologies Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 67: L3Harris Technologies Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 68: L3Harris Technologies Inc. - Segment focus

11.7 Lockheed Martin Corp.

Exhibit 69: Lockheed Martin Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 70: Lockheed Martin Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 71: Lockheed Martin Corp - Key news



Exhibit 72: Lockheed Martin Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 73: Lockheed Martin Corp. - Segment focus

11.8 Northrop Grumman Corp.

Exhibit 74: Northrop Grumman Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 75: Northrop Grumman Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 76: Northrop Grumman Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 77: Northrop Grumman Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 78: Northrop Grumman Corp. - Segment focus

11.9 Raytheon Technologies Corp.

Exhibit 79: Raytheon Technologies Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 80: Raytheon Technologies Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 81: Raytheon Technologies Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 82: Raytheon Technologies Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 83: Raytheon Technologies Corp. - Segment focus

11.10 Thales Group

Exhibit 84: Thales Group - Overview



Exhibit 85: Thales Group - Business segments



Exhibit 86: Thales Group - Key news



Exhibit 87: Thales Group - Key offerings



Exhibit 88: Thales Group - Segment focus

11.11 thyssenkrupp AG

Exhibit 89: thyssenkrupp AG - Overview



Exhibit 90: thyssenkrupp AG - Business segments



Exhibit 91: thyssenkrupp AG - Key news



Exhibit 92: thyssenkrupp AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 93: thyssenkrupp AG - Segment focus

11.12 Ultra Electronics Holdings Plc

Exhibit 94: Ultra Electronics Holdings Plc - Overview



Exhibit 95: Ultra Electronics Holdings Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 96: Ultra Electronics Holdings Plc - Key news



Exhibit 97: Ultra Electronics Holdings Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 98: Ultra Electronics Holdings Plc - Segment focus

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 99: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 100: Research Methodology



Exhibit 101: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 102: Information sources

12.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 103: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email:[email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio