"Sound Of Your Name" Featured in Billboard Magazine as ENDURE Studios Continues Reaching New Ears Internationally

LOS ANGELES, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Josh Cumbee and Vicke Blanka were featured in an article on Billboard Magazine, both in English and Japanese, to discuss their collaboration on the new version of "Sound Of Your Name" - originally written by Josh Cumbee and Jay Denton at ENDURE Studios.

The article goes in depth on everything from the inspiration behind the song, to the process of collaborating across the Pacific between Japan and Los Angeles, and it gives a window into the way music can be reimagined and adapted to reach new audiences.

ENDURE Studios kicked off the month of June with the first single this year of emerging LA artist, Nick Metos. "Paradise", written by Nick Metos, Max McQuirter, and Jay Denton, released on June 1st. The song features Metos' expansive vocal range , and was featured in multiple local media outlets following the single release party and live performance in West Hollywood, CA.

Vincent Rocco Vargas and fellow actor, Joseph Lucero (LVNPROOF), from the FX series, Mayans MC, teamed up with Jay Denton and ENDURE Studios to release "Lonely Road" on June 22nd - showcasing both Vargas' textured vocals and Lucero's powerful rapping.

Country/pop artist, Melia Salas, then released "How You Know" on June 24th. This edgy and hard hitting track from Denton blends with Salas' powerful vocals and further establishes Melia Salas as an emerging CA based country artist.

To close the month, Aaron Kellim released "State Lines" on June 29th - written by Kellim and Brittany Bookout at ENDURE Studios, and produced by magicf. Bookout and Kellim have become a prolific writing team and magic compliments them beautifully with his modern 80's flare on this single.

