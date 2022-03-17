Sound Physicians' Advisory Services Awarded "Best in Klas"

With over 125 remote and onsite advisors, Sound Physicians' Advisory teams work passionately to deliver over $100M in annual returns to the hospitals they serve. Their physician advisors are experts in case reviews and collaborate with attending physicians and case management to determine correct patient status. Through Sound's experience in peer-to-peer reviews and overturning denials, they ensure hospitals are appropriately reimbursed for the care they provide and develop long-term solutions that address the root cause of inaccurate patient status and missed payments.

"We are honored for this healthcare industry recognition," said Terry Cameron, President of Physician Advisory Services at Sound. "Our clinical and business teams commit to helping our hospital partners improve key metrics such as length of stay, case review turnaround times, observation to inpatient status conversions, and lowering observation rates."

Sound's Advisory Services combines its subject expertise with proprietary technology and learning management systems to manage cases successfully, deliver measurable results, and create repeatable processes that reflect the same rigor and discipline woven throughout all of Sound's service offerings.

"Our Physician Advisory colleagues exemplify the same level of commitment of our hospital medicine, emergency medicine, critical care, anesthesia, and telemedicine teams. While we celebrate the 2022 Best in KLAS award, our greatest pride is collaborating with our hospital partners across the country to create the best patient care possible," said Dr. Robert Bessler, CEO & Founder of Sound Physicians.

Sound Physicians is a leading physician partner to hospitals, health plans, physician groups, and post-acute providers seeking to transform outcomes for acute episodes of care. For 20 years, our high-performing and affordable care models have combined physician leadership, clinical process, technology, and analytics to consistently improve clinical and financial performance. We are pioneers in value, working together with our partners and community providers to bridge gaps in patient care, from hospital to home.

