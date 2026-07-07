Sound Physicians Anesthesia CEO to Speak at North Carolina Healthcare Association Summer Meeting

Conversation to focus on modernizing and deriving more revenue from anesthesia practices

NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- David Leachman, MD, FACHE, FASA, MBA, and CEO of Anesthesia at Sound Physicians, will present on the business side of anesthesia at the North Carolina Healthcare Association (NCHA) Summer Meeting July 15-17 in Asheville, North Carolina.

Dr. Leachman's presentation, "Anesthesia, Access, and Cost: Fixing a Critical System Problem in Healthcare," will be at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, July 16. Dr. Leachman, who also holds an MBA, will discuss the various factors hindering the traditional business model for anesthesia and how flexible staffing, aligned governance, and data-driven tools can improve coverage and throughput without major capital investment. Attendees will learn how to stabilize services, reduce locums reliance, improve subsidy transparency, and position anesthesia as a driver of growth rather than a constraint.

Dr. Leachman's experience as a physician executive, health system leader, and anesthesiology practice CEO makes him uniquely qualified to speak on the subject. As head of anesthesia at Sound Physicians, he leads operations for a national network of more than 1,200 physicians across 50 hospitals. He also serves on Sound's senior executive committee, which guides strategy and operational excellence across four acute-care service lines, including hospital and emergency medicine as well as critical care.

"Anesthesia is a critical but often overlooked aspect of hospital operations," Dr. Leachman said. "Traditional anesthesia delivery models are proving increasingly unsustainable. This session reframes anesthesia not as a standalone clinical service, but as an essential infrastructure within the perioperative system. I look forward to sharing my insights with other attendees."

The NCHA unites hospitals, health systems, and care providers for healthier communities in the Tarheel State. Since 1918, it has served as a resource for the broader healthcare community delivering information and insight, services, support, education, policy, and advocacy. The Summer Meeting is one of two annual meetings. To connect with Sound Physicians onsite, contact Stepanie Painter, Vice President, Business Development at [email protected].

About Sound Physicians

As a physician-founded and led medical group, our priority is building lasting partnerships with hospitals and health systems to ensure every patient receives the care they need – and deserve. Shaped over two-plus decades by clinical excellence and well-honed business acumen, we're proud to have more than 4,000 clinicians serving across emergency and hospital medicine, critical care, and anesthesia. Through these specialties, we touch the lives of millions of patients each year in local communities across 45 states. We also support the health and well-being of tens of thousands of long-term care residents, some of the most vulnerable patients, through our accountable care organization. From addressing universal challenges to unique community needs, we help our partners and clinical teams thrive today and well into the future. For more information, visit SoundPhysicians.com

Media Contact

Supreme Communications for Sound Physicians

[email protected]

SOURCE Sound Physicians