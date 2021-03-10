Sound Physicians Delivers Integrated Clinical Services at Frederick Health Hospital

TACOMA, Wash., March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Building on its successful hospital medicine program with Frederick Health Hospital, a Magnet Hospital, Sound Physicians has expanded its services to provide its Maryland-based partner with emergency medicine, critical care, and physician advisory programs. The combined services will yield new opportunities to improve care and reduce patient costs.

"We are especially delighted to grow our partnership with Frederick Health Hospital (FHH)," said Greta Boynton, MD, Regional Chief Medical officer for Sound Physicians. "Integration across multiple service lines gives us the opportunity to bring additional value to our partners and provide even better care to the Frederick, Maryland community."



Sound's regional team will focus on improving quality, patient experience, and financial performance for FHH through a unique blend of preeminent physician leadership, highly-engaged clinicians, and a proven performance management model. Sound Physicians has a twenty-year history of transforming outcomes across the episode of acute care.

"Sound has been an innovative partner in our hospital medicine program, and we saw new successes with key hospital and patient metrics. We are excited to amplify these results across our continuum of care, from admission to post-acute," said Cheryl Cioffi, Chief Operating Officer for Frederick Health Hospital.



"We were initially concerned about the timing relative to the pandemic, but their exceptional leadership, collaboration, and communication made the transition safe and seamless," added Kathy Weishaar, Chief Medical Officer at FHH.



To learn more about Sound Physicians visit www.soundphysicians.com



Sound Physicians is a leading healthcare organization with a proven track record of improving clinical and financial outcomes for our partners nationwide. We combine engaged clinicians, evidence-based processes, and a high-performance model to drive results across the acute episode of care – through emergency medicine, hospital medicine, critical care, anesthesia, value-based care, telemedicine, and physician advisory services.

