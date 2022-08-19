Sound Physicians Earns 2022 Great Place to Work Certification™

This year, 71% of employees said Sound Physicians is a great place to work – 12 points higher than the average U.S. company.

TACOMA, Wash., Aug. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sound Physicians is proud to be Certified™ by Great Place to Work® for the first time. The prestigious award is based entirely on what current colleagues say about their experience working at Sound Physicians. This year, 71% of employees said it's a great place to work – 12 points higher than the average U.S. company.

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention, and increased innovation.

"Great Place to Work Certification™ isn't something that comes easily – it takes ongoing dedication to the employee experience," said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place to Work. "It's the only official recognition determined by employees' real-time reports of their company culture. Earning this designation means that Sound Physicians is one of the best companies to work for in the country."

"At Sound, we endeavor to find great people to join our high-performing teams - at the bedside and in enabling roles - so we can make a positive impact on patient experience and outcomes," said Chief People Officer, Annie Fowler. "This certification demonstrates how our environment enables colleagues to bring their full selves to their work, and we genuinely enjoy the people we work alongside."

According to Great Place to Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company's profits, and have a fair chance at promotion.

About Sound Physicians

Sound Physicians is a leading physician partner to hospitals, health plans, physician groups, and post-acute providers, offering services across the acute episode of care – through emergency medicine, critical care, hospital medicine, population health, telemedicine, and physician advisory services. For 20 years, our high-performing and affordable care models have combined physician leadership, clinical process, technology, and analytics to consistently improve clinical and financial performance. We are pioneers in value, working together with our partners and community providers to bridge gaps in patient care, from hospital to home.

About Great Place to Work Certification ™

Great Place to Work® Certification™ is the most definitive "employer-of-choice" recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place to Work-Certified.

About Great Place to Work ®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting, and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™.

