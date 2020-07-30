Sound Physicians' Partner Hospitals Recognized as Top Facilities in the Country

TACOMA, Wash., July 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sound Physicians is honored to share that three of the top five hospitals on the Best Hospitals of America list are Sound Physicians' partners – John Peter Smith Hospital Health Network (JPS) in Fort Worth, TX; Ascension Seton Northwest Hospital in Austin, TX; and Mercy Health–West Hospital in Cincinnati, OH. The Best Hospitals of America list reflects a ranking system developed by the Lown Institute, in partnership with the Washington Monthly, using a new methodology that takes a fresh approach to assess our nation's hospital outcomes.



The Lown Institute, a nonpartisan health care think tank, created the Best Hospitals for America ranking using data drawn from the Lown Institute Hospitals Index that measures how well hospitals care for their patients and gauges the contributions hospitals make to the country and their communities. The Lown Institute Index shows how nearly 3,300 U.S. hospitals compare on 42 performance indicators; the measures fall under three categories:



Civic Leadership - assesses a commitment to equity, inclusion, and community health;

Value of Care - measures the use of unnecessary services;

Patient Outcomes - evaluates patient safety, satisfaction, and clinical outcomes.

"We strive to improve quality and lower the cost of care for patients in the communities we serve, and I am proud Sound partners with three of the top five hospitals in the country who are being acknowledged for the value they provide," said Robert Bessler, MD, Founder and CEO, Sound Physicians. "We believe it's a reflection on our deep investments in our people and processes that drive reproducible outcomes for our patients and hospital partners."



Sound provides both hospital medicine and physician advisory services at JPS, who tops the Best Hospital list, delivering care for over 50% of the patients. At Ascension Seton Northwest Hospital, Sound provides both hospital medicine and telemedicine services delivering care for over 90% of the patients. And at Mercy Health – West Hospital, Sound provides hospital medicine services delivering care for 75% of the patients.



For the full ranking of more than 3,200 hospitals, see the Lown Institute Hospitals Index at www.LownHospitalsIndex.org.



About Sound Physicians



Sound Physicians is a leading healthcare organization with a proven track record of improving quality, satisfaction, and financial performance for its partners nationwide. Sound combines a high-performance model with engaged clinicians to drive predictable and repeatable improvements in quality and cost across the acute episode of care – through emergency medicine, hospital medicine, critical care, anesthesia, telemedicine, physician advisory services, and value-based care.

