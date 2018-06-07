Sound President & CEO, Patrick Evans, Honored at PSBJ Event

TUKWILA, Wash., June 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Sound's President & CEO, Patrick C. Evans will be among 14 people recognized by Puget Sound Business Journal as "Outstanding Voices" for equality during its Business of Pride event in Seattle, June 7 during a ceremony held at the Sanctuary. More than 300 community, business and healthcare leaders will attend this event, now in its third year.

Evans, along with 13 other exemplary leaders, was nominated for the distinction due to his endeavors to actively promote equality and diversity in the region, and for his overall leadership in the business community.

Joining Evans are: Micheal Bailey, Bank of America; Luis Fernando Ramrez Limn, Entre Hermanos; James Hing, Starbucks Coffee Company; David M. Johnson, Ed.D, Navos; Paul Lambros, Plymouth Housing Group; Nicki D. McCraw, UW Medicine; Susan Mullaney, Kaiser Permanente Washington; Katrina M. Sanford, PsyD; Nat Stratton Clarke, Cafe Flora and Floret Restaurant; Suzanne J. Thomas, K&L Gates LLP; Steven Wakefield, Fred Hutch / Pride Foundation; Kevin Wang, Swedish Family Medicine Residency Program; and Sam Whiting, The Boeing Company.

According to President & Publisher of Puget Sound Business Journal, Emory Thomas, these professionals continually promote the idea that equality is good business – and that regional businesses do play a significant role in driving diversity and equality that lifts the entire community.

Evans, who has been President & CEO of Sound for the past two years, was appreciative of the acknowledgment.

"I am deeply honored to be recognized," said Evans. "Sound's impact providing whole healthcare to our diverse community is only as strong as the diverse and talented team members here who commit themselves to our work. I accept the 'Outstanding Voices' award on behalf of our team members and am proud to continue our work to promote equality in this community."

The Business of Pride will also recognize the region's largest 25 LGBTQ-owned businesses, which will be announced during the evening event. To learn more about the largest LGBTQ-owned business, visit www.bizjournals.com.

About Sound

For more than 50 years, Sound has served the most complex addiction and behavioral health issues in our community, providing high quality, comprehensive whole health services throughout the region. The organization is an early adopter of Reaching Recovery, an evidence-based clinical model that promotes high levels of client engagement, improves outcomes and enables providers to better measure a client's recovery. Sound stands at the forefront of the healthcare field, accepting the most difficult cases and exploring new approaches to care. Our goal is to help individuals and families achieve the highest level of independence possible by providing whole health solutions including addiction treatment, mental health, vocational, supportive housing and many other services. To learn more, visit www.sound.health.

Media Contact: Steve McLean, Chief Marketing & Public Relations Officer, 206-901-2061, stephen.mclean@sound.health

