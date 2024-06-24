Sound Productions Partners with Electronic Theater Controls

IRVING, Texas, June 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sound Productions (SoundPro) is excited to announce a new brand partnership with Electronic Theater Controls (ETC). With an already expansive product selection featuring the top brands in Pro Audio, Video, and Lighting, connecting with ETC, a well-established and respected industry standard in the pro-lighting world, further solidifies that assortment for SoundPro.

SoundPro CEO Joshua Curlett explains: "The SoundPro partnership with ETC combines two industry-rich companies focused on providing exceptional solutions to our customers. We're proud to add ETC to our strong portfolio of market-leading manufacturer partners and are excited to leverage our combined expertise to deliver unparalleled lighting solutions to the industry."

A leading developer and manufacturer of professional lighting and rigging technology, ETC products are a staple of installations such as educational facilities, entertainment and broadcast studios, hospitality venues, and houses of worship.

Building a reputation for unmatched technical excellence, ETC evaluates industry trends and innovates cutting-edge solutions to meet the emerging needs of its customers. ETC's certified technicians staff over 300 authorized service centers around the globe to provide 24/7/365 customer support. ETC also provides customer resources including forums, in-person training, online workshops, and more.

Founded in 1975, ETC has grown into an employee-owned company with over 1,000 people on staff and 15 corporate offices worldwide. Its culture focuses on innovation, listening to customers, and developing new products and services that exceed expectations.

"ETC is delighted to bring Sound Productions on as an authorized ETC sales partner," says Rob Crane, ETC's South Entertainment Regional Sales Manager. "We are excited to see SoundPro introduce their customers to ETC solutions with the speed and efficiency for which they are known."

"I'm thrilled to partner with the ETC team," adds Ryan Mauer, Vice President of Sales & Marketing for SoundPro. "Combining their industry-leading products with our skilled and technical sales team will provide our customers with exceptional solutions for their lighting deployments. This partnership enhances our ability to deliver top-tier, innovative lighting solutions to meet our customers' diverse needs."

About Sound Productions

Founded in 1973, Sound Productions is a leading national retailer and distributor of Pro Audio, Video, and Lighting products with offices in Irving, Texas and Madison, Wisconsin. Known for deep industry expertise, curated stock, and a high level of customer support, SoundPro is committed to providing a fast and easy buying experience. Learn more at www.soundpro.com.

