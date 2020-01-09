Sound Recognition Market Worth $4.42 Billion By 2025 | CAGR: 75.8%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global sound recognition market size is expected to reach USD 4.42 billion by 2025, exhibiting a CAGR of 75.8% over the forecast period, according to a new report published by Grand View Research, Inc. Sound recognition runs on inexpensive microcontrollers that result in a low bill of materials, thereby providing an economical solution. It is highly flexible since it can detect various sounds and allows users to add their sound event classifiers, thereby providing easy customization of sound event. Thus, high flexibility and low cost are expected to propel the market growth.

Key suggestions from the report:

Increasing adoption of sound recognition technology for emergency vehicle detection condition monitoring and wear detection, amongst others are factors driving growth of the automotive segment

Benefits such as high efficiency due to edge processing and high control and awareness with the help of real-time analytics are driving the sound recognition market growth

Vendors in the Europe market are gaining a competitive edge in the market by receiving substantial investments from companies such as Cambridge Innovation Capital plc and IQ Capital for enhancing their exiting sound recognition technology

Wavio, OtoSense, abilisense, Reality AI, and Audio Analytic Ltd. are some of the key plyayers operating in the market

Read 100 page research report with ToC on "Sound Recognition Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Application (Automotive, Healthcare & Fitness, Security & Surveillance), By Device (Smartphones, Hearables), And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2025" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/sound-recognition-market

Sound recognition technology is used for various purposes, such as music recognition and speech recognition among others. Increasing adoption across applications such as for monitoring and surveillance system for automatic alarm detection and rising use in smart safety solutions are the factors expected to drive the market growth. Other factors, such as increasing adoption of advanced technologies including Artificial Intelligence (AI), machine learning, Internet of Things (IoT), and others, are anticipated to further drive the adoption of sound recognition in the forthcoming years.

The artificial intelligence-based sound recognition technology is expected to register a high CAGR over the forecast period. This is due to increasing involvement of market vendors in developing sound recognizing products integrated with intelligent technology to provide customers with ease and flexibility. In the application segment, the automotive section is expected to gain moderate traction. This is due to factors such as integration of sound recognition technology in autonomous cars to recognize sounds inside and outside the car and improve safety.

Grand View Research has segmented the global sound recognition market based on device, application, and region:

Sound Recognition Device Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

Smartphones



Tablets



Smart Home Devices



Smart Speakers



Connected Cars



Hearables



Smart Wristbands

Sound Recognition Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

Automotive



Healthcare and Fitness



Smart Home



Safety and Security



Others

Sound Recognition Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

North America



U.S.





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





U.K.





France



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India



South America



Brazil





Argentina



Middle East & Africa

&

UAE





Saudi Arabia

Find more research reports on Next Generation Technologies Industry, by Grand View Research:

Machine Learning Market – Emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence are changing the way industries and humans work. These technologies have optimized supply chains, launched various digital products and services, and transformed overall customer experience.

Emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence are changing the way industries and humans work. These technologies have optimized supply chains, launched various digital products and services, and transformed overall customer experience. Barrier Systems Market – The growth can be attributed to rapidly expanding construction and automotive industries, resulting in a rise in demand for various safety solutions such as crash barrier systems, gates, and fences.

The growth can be attributed to rapidly expanding construction and automotive industries, resulting in a rise in demand for various safety solutions such as crash barrier systems, gates, and fences. Insurtech Market – Insurance companies across the globe are highly investing in digitization to simplify the transaction process and improve the functionality of insurance payment system.

Gain access to Grand View Compass, our BI enabled intuitive market research database of 10,000+ reports

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: +1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.