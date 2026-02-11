Sound Royalties Closes Record Year with $135M in Funded Contracts for 2025 as Global Demand for Creator Financing Strengthens

Creator appetite for alternative capital options without sacrificing ownership driving the Company's expansion beyond music into YouTube and TV production financing

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sound Royalties (the "Company"), announces that it closed a record breaking year in 2025, with $135 million in funded contracts distributed directly to creators, while also addressing growing global demand for creator-friendly financing by expanding its offer to YouTube creators and TV production companies.

Chuck Lowe (CFO); Allison Portlock (EVP of Marketing); Michael Bizenov (Managing Partner); Alex Heiche (Founder & CEO); Barbara Ocasio (EVP Operations); Michael Damore (General Counsel)

Among the high-profile recipients of Sound Royalties funding in 2025 were two-time GRAMMY-Nominated singer-songwriter, Tayla Parx, and Jon Gilbert, a multi-talented music producer for artists like Foster The People, Kurt Vile, and Mt. Joy. The Company also delivered a substantial new round of funding for Dominican rapper El Alfa, known as the "King of Dembow", along with funding for numerous other award-winning and globally recognized creatives.

Founded in 2014 with the pioneering mission to offer tailor-made funding to music professionals without requiring them to sell or relinquish copyright ownership, Sound Royalties is now the established global financing leader for the broader creator ecosystem. It powers music creatives, YouTube creators, independent labels, distributors, publishers and TV / film production companies worldwide.

In addition to the record placement of financing with creators, in 2025 Sound Royalties more than doubled its assets under management (AUM) generated through referred business, reflecting an increase of over 100% year-over-year and underscoring the strength of its relationships, as well as the trust placed in it by the broad range of professionals and organizations across its target industries.

As part of its ongoing expansion, the Company added dozens of new active payors to its network during the year, including labels, distributors, publishers, PROs, television networks, and content platforms. With the flexibility to fund a growing number of royalty and income streams across recorded music, music publishing, YouTube AdSense revenue, concert touring, and television licensing payments, the Company has extended funding to creators in more than 30 countries across the US, UK, EU, LATAM and APAC regions.

Alex Heiche, Founder & CEO of Sound Royalties, said: "This record performance is all the more gratifying for us because it means millions of actual dollars have been contracted and deployed to creators. We measure success not by the amount of capital we raise, but by the money we place directly into the hands of creators. That means that real music, real tours, real productions, and real careers are moving forward as a result of our financing."

"Creators want funding that supports their growth without forcing them to sell their futures. That shift is accelerating globally."

Michael Bizenov, Managing Partner at Sound Royalties, added: "The fact that we are seeing so many creators trusting us to fund their career growth and the continued uptick in referrals we are getting from industry professionals, including attorneys, business managers and music businesses at every level, is rewarding. More importantly, it shows that Sound Royalties is providing a successful mechanism for building sustainable, long-term careers in the creative industries."

As creators increasingly prioritize independence and long-term value, the structure that Sound Royalties pioneered over a decade ago has become the trusted alternative across the music, digital, and audiovisual production industries.

The Company's financing model differs fundamentally from traditional advances, loans, or catalog sales. The Company provides flexible funding with fixed fees and fixed terms, without requiring creators to sell their rights, pledge collateral, provide personal guarantees, or meet 100% recoupment thresholds.

Moreover, Sound Royalties does not ask for an open percentage of future profits. Payments are applied directly from royalty earnings, enabling creators to access capital while retaining full ownership and creative control. Additionally, Sound Royalties never looks to take over distribution or provide label or publishing services, which is a key market differentiator.

Media Contact:

Fourth Pillar

Claire Turvey / Hannah Aroesti / Jennifer Geddes / James Geddes

[email protected]

About Sound Royalties

Founded in 2014, Sound Royalties is the world's leading specialty finance company for the global creative industries, providing funding solutions to music professionals, YouTube creators, and TV/Film professionals, without risking ownership of their work.

The company works with thousands of rightsholders across 33 countries and growing, offering core products of royalty financing, tour financing, YouTube financing and, most recently, TV production financing.

Sound Royalties works with more than 250 organizations globally, including PROs, CMOs, labels, publishers, distributors, TV networks, and content platforms worldwide, to fund and empower creators behind culturally significant works from the likes of Beyoncé, Ariana Grande, Willie Nelson, Blondie, Smokey Robinson, and more.

Sound Royalties is a subsidiary of GoDigital, a multinational conglomerate dedicated to inspiring happiness by connecting community, content, and commerce across consumer passion points.

SOURCE Sound Royalties