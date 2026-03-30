AGAWAM, Mass., March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sound Seal, a Catalyst Acoustics Group brand and leading manufacturer of noise control solutions for the industrial, architectural, commercial and construction markets, has announced the addition of two Regional Sales Managers to support growth across key U.S. territories.

Sound Seal Adds Two Regional Sales Managers to Support U.S. Growth.

Greta Van Tiem has joined the company as Regional Sales Manager for the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast regions. Most recently, she served as Architectural Business Development Manager for the Mid-Atlantic at Oldcastle Building Envelope, where she partnered with architects, owners, and developers to expand product specifications and regional market presence. A graduate of Virginia Tech with a degree in Architecture, Van Tiem brings valuable design and industry insight to the role.

Sydney Speaks has joined Sound Seal as Regional Sales Manager for the Northeast. She previously served as Area Sales Manager with The AZEK Company, where she managed the Eastern Massachusetts territory and delivered consistent year-over-year growth. Speaks holds a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from the University of New Hampshire's Peter T. Paul College of Business and Economics.

"We are excited to welcome Greta and Sydney to the Sound Seal team," said Mark Rich, VP of Sales & General Manager. "Their industry experience and customer-focused approach will help strengthen our presence and support continued growth in these important regions."

For more information about Sound Seal and its architectural and industrial noise control products, visit soundseal.com .

About Sound Seal

Since 1978, Sound Seal has been a leading manufacturer of acoustical noise control products, offering the widest product selection in the soundproofing industry with innovative solutions and outstanding customer service. Sound Seal consists of three product divisions: the Industrial Division that addresses in-plant and environmental noise control; the Architectural Division that handles interiors and finishes, including an award-winning line of WoodTrends products; and the Impacta Flooring Division that offers floor underlayments. Please visit soundseal.com to learn more.

About Catalyst Acoustics Group

Catalyst Acoustics Group is the parent company of an elite group of acoustic, seismic, vibration and noise control brands that together, offer the broadest portfolio of noise control solutions in the market today. The independent brands, channels to market, products and services offered by each business remain unique, while leveraging the scale, deep functional expertise, broad channel reach, and significant financial resources. More information about Catalyst Acoustics Group is available on the corporate website, catalystacoustics.com.

SOURCE Sound Seal