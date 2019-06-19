Sound That BRANDS Raises Capital; Forming Core Leadership Team

LOS ANGELES, June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sound That BRANDS, the Los Angeles-based podcasting studio specializing in branded audio content for national advertisers, announced today that Emmis Communications (Nasdaq: EMMS) would provide a round of funding that will allow rapid expansion.

"At Sound That BRANDS, our motto is 'Be the content, not the interruption'," said Dave Beasing, CEO of Sound That BRANDS and a veteran media consultant. "With Emmis' support, we'll grow quickly, producing audio that is not only entertaining and informative, but builds brand loyalty."

"We've monitored the early stages of global brands telling audio stories through branded podcasts that dramatically enhances loyalty and preference," said Emmis Chairman and CEO Jeff Smulyan. "Sound that BRANDS has already become a leader in branded podcasting and is uniquely positioned to work with marquee brands to build episodes that make you laugh, feel and think in a way that reinforces the brand. Dave is a great audio storyteller, and we look forward to helping him accelerate Sound that BRANDS' growth."

Major brands like Trader Joe's, Facebook, Smead, Tindr, General Electric and McAfee have recently produced branded podcasts.

Fast Company has called branded podcasts, "the ads that people actually want to listen to." According to survey data released by Edison Research (April 4, 2019), podcast listenership is booming. 32% of Americans aged 12 and older say they have listened to a podcast in the past month. Of those, 54% say they are more likely to consider the brands they hear advertised on podcasts.

Sound That BRANDS is seeking motivated talent for several key roles, including VP/Revenue and Brand Partnerships. Former KPWR-FM Los Angeles SVP/GM Val Maki is heading the search. Interested parties should apply confidentially on the company's website, SoundThatBRANDS.com.

Sound That BRANDS is an equal opportunity employer and welcomes inquiries from all locations.

About Emmis Communications

Emmis Communications Corporation (Nasdaq: EMMS) owns 11 FM and 3 AM radio stations in New York, Austin (Emmis has a 50.1% controlling interest in Emmis' 6 radio stations located there) and Indianapolis. Emmis owns a controlling interest in Digonex, which provides dynamic pricing solutions across multiple industries, as well as Indianapolis Monthly magazine.

SOURCE Emmis Communications