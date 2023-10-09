Sound the Alarm! Domino's® is Giving Away Free Emergency Pizzas!

Domino's customers can earn a free medium two-topping pizza to use whenever they need it most

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- When life gives you lemons, Domino's gives you free pizza. Domino's Pizza Inc. (NYSE: DPZ), the largest pizza company in the world, is introducing Domino's Emergency Pizza: a program that offers a free medium two-topping pizza to customers to use whenever they need it most.

"Perhaps you burned dinner, the power went out or maybe your in-laws just dropped in without notice – whatever your emergency situation, Domino's believes a free pizza can make anything better," said Kate Trumbull, Domino's senior vice president – chief brand officer. "Why did we launch Domino's Emergency Pizza? With so much uncertainty in everyday life, we believe everyone needs a pizza pick-me-up at some point! The hardest part may just be deciding when to use your Emergency Pizza!"

Any Domino's customer who places a qualifying online order can earn an Emergency Pizza from now through Feb. 11, 2024. Customers can then redeem it from their Domino's Rewards account. Domino's recently launched Domino's Rewards, its new and improved loyalty program, which gives members even more opportunities to earn and redeem points, as well as exclusive access to member-only deals like Emergency Pizza.

How to Earn and Redeem a Domino's Emergency Pizza

  • Place a delivery order online, or a digital carryout order of $7.99 or more. Customers will automatically earn a Domino's Emergency Pizza after the order goes through.
  • To claim their Domino's Emergency Pizza, customers must sign into or join Domino's Rewards within seven days.
  • They should then visit the "My Deals & Rewards" page under their Domino's Rewards account to redeem their Emergency Pizza within 30 days.

To sign up for Domino's Rewards, visit dominos.com/rewards. For more information about Domino's Emergency Pizza program, visit dominos.com/emergencypizza.

Domino's Emergency Pizzas are not valid for redemption on Oct. 31, Dec. 31 or Feb. 11. A Handmade Pan Pizza may be redeemed for an additional charge.

About Domino's Pizza®
Founded in 1960, Domino's Pizza is the largest pizza company in the world, with a significant business in both delivery and carryout pizza. It ranks among the world's top public restaurant brands with a global enterprise of more than 20,000 stores in over 90 markets. Domino's had global retail sales of over $17.5 billion in 2022, with over $8.7 billion in the U.S. and nearly $8.8 billion internationally. In the second quarter of 2023, Domino's had global retail sales of over $4.2 billion, with nearly $2.1 billion in the U.S. and over $2.1 billion internationally. Its system is comprised of independent franchise owners who accounted for 99% of Domino's stores as of the end of the second quarter of 2023. Emphasis on technology innovation helped Domino's achieve approximately two-thirds of all global retail sales in 2022 from digital channels. In the U.S., Domino's generated more than 80% of U.S. retail sales in 2022 via digital channels and has developed several innovative ordering platforms, including those for Apple CarPlay, Amazon Alexa, text-to-order and more. In 2023, Domino's launched Pinpoint Delivery, a new technology that allows customers to receive a delivery nearly anywhere, including places like parks, baseball fields and beaches.

