Sound the Alpenhorn! Samuel Adams OctoberFest Is Back

The Samuel Adams and Auntie Anne's limited-edition Oktoberfest At Home Kit offers drinkers everything they need to get into the spirit and prost from home. The kit is packed with all the Oktoberfest party essentials, including curated Oktoberfest-inspired recipes, DIY pretzel ingredients, classic Samuel Adams OctoberFest beer, and themed apparel, perfect for a virtual get-together or socially distanced gathering with friends. Starting today, drinkers 21+ can visit givethembeer.com/products/oktoberfest-at-home to start their own Oktoberfest celebrations for $89, plus shipping, while supplies last. 2

"From brewing the most authentic, traditional märzen to celebrating at festivals across the world, and at our own brewery and taprooms, Oktoberfest has always been a special time of year for Samuel Adams," said Lesya Lysyj, Chief Marketing Officer, Boston Beer Company. "Pretzels and beer are at the core of any Oktoberfest celebration, so who better to help us redeem 2020's celebrations from home than Auntie Anne's? We've joined forces to offer drinkers a one-stop solution to celebrate this year's Oktoberfest from home, with the help of two brands they know and love."

"We can all agree that there is no better pairing than pretzels and beer, especially during Oktoberfest," said Marcel Nahm, Auntie Anne's Vice President of Marketing. "And since this historic celebration was cancelled in Germany and so many Oktoberfest celebrations are being held virtually in the states, we knew we needed to step in and offer a fun way for snackers and drinkers to still create an authentic experience at home. It was the perfect fit to team up with Samuel Adams to create these Oktoberfest At Home Kits. We hope fans love them as much as we do!"

The Oktoberfest At Home Kit comes to life as the ultimate prost package for you and your lederhosen-laden guests in five simple steps:

Unbox the kit essentials. We've conveniently included all the gear and decorations you need to outfit your space and up your Oktoberfest game from home or virtually.

We've conveniently included all the gear and decorations you need to outfit your space and up your Oktoberfest game from home or virtually. Plan your menu. Our chefs and brewers have curated Oktoberfest-inspired recipes using Samuel Adams OctoberFest beer and the Auntie Anne's DIY Pretzel Kit, like beer pretzels, a beer cheese dip, and a pretzel-wrapped brat.

Our chefs and brewers have curated Oktoberfest-inspired recipes using Samuel Adams OctoberFest beer and the Auntie Anne's DIY Pretzel Kit, like beer pretzels, a beer cheese dip, and a pretzel-wrapped brat. Set the mood. Stream our "Prost from Home" playlist for authentic tunes.

Stream our "Prost from Home" playlist for authentic tunes. Host a friendly competition. Stein hoisting is a traditional Bavarian endurance contest held at Oktoberfest. Watch this how-to video to learn the basics.

Stein hoisting is a traditional Bavarian endurance contest held at Oktoberfest. Watch this how-to video to learn the basics. Share your experience on social! Show us how you celebrated with #ProstFromHome @auntieannespretzels @samueladamsbeer

If you can't get your hands on a limited-edition kit, Samuel Adams has you covered. Just grab an OctoberFest and head to SamAdams.games to kick off this year's festivities with a virtual stein-hoisting competition, complete with bragging rights and pretzel prizes. To explore all of Sam Adams' fall beer style offerings near you, including OctoberFest and Jack-O, visit samueladams.com/find-a-sam.

The Return of Samuel Adams® OctoberFest

Samuel Adams OctoberFest is a highly acclaimed seasonal favorite that is synonymous with fall and has captured the Oktoberfest tradition for 31 years. In 1810, Oktoberfest was born when Munich celebrated the Crown Prince Ludwig's wedding with a special beer and 16-day party. Today, the traditional märzen style—named for the spring month that the beer is brewed in—signals the change to cooler and crisper weather, featuring four different malts aged over the summer months to create a rich, smooth, almost creamy beer and russet amber color that is the centerpiece of celebrations all fall long. OctoberFest's blended hearty malts are balanced with just enough bite from the hops for pairing with any Oktoberfest plate, from bratwursts to pretzels. OctoberFest is available nationwide in 6-pack, 12-pack, 24-pack, and 28-pack 12-oz. bottles and in the Sweater Weather Variety Pack alongside new limited release, Jack-O Pumpkin Ale.

Introducing Samuel Adams Jack-O™ Pumpkin Ale

Samuel Adams is warming up to sweater weather early this year with the introduction of Jack-O, a brand-new limited-release pumpkin ale. Jack-O prominently features bright cinnamon and nutmeg aromas, recalling memories of freshly baked pumpkin pie with subtle notes of citrus, creating an ideal balance of seasonal spices topped off with a crisp, refreshing finish. Jack-O is available nationwide in 6-pack and 12-pack 12-oz. bottles and in the Sweater Weather Variety Pack.

About Samuel Adams

Samuel Adams is a leading independent, American craft brewer that helped to launch the craft beer revolution. The brewery began in 1984 when Founder and Brewer Jim Koch used a generations-old family recipe to brew beer in his kitchen. Inspired and unafraid to challenge conventional thinking about beer, Jim brought the recipe to life with hopes drinkers would appreciate the complex, full-flavor and started sampling the beer in Boston. He named the flagship brew Samuel Adams Boston Lager in recognition of one of our nation's founding fathers, a revolutionary man of independent and pioneering spirit. Today, Samuel Adams is one of the world's most awarded breweries and remains focused on crafting the highest quality beers through innovation and experimentation in the relentless pursuit of better. Samuel Adams remains dedicated to elevating and growing the American craft beer industry overall, including providing education and support for entrepreneurs and fellow brewers through its philanthropic program, Brewing the American Dream, which helps others pursue their American Dream. For more information, visit www.SamuelAdams.com.

About Auntie Anne's

With locations in 49 states and more than 25 countries, Auntie Anne's mixes, twists, and bakes pretzels to golden brown perfection all day long in full view of guests. Auntie Anne's® stores can be found in malls and outlet centers, as well as in non-traditional spaces including universities, airports, Walmarts, travel plazas, military bases, and food trucks. Fans can now also order their favorite pretzel snacks for delivery, pickup, and catering in the Pretzel Perks app. For more information, visit AuntieAnnes.com, or follow on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Samuel Adams, Sam Adams, and Samuel Adams Boston Lager are registered trademarks of The Boston Beer Company.

1 IRI Total US MULO + C; L13WE 10/27/2019

2 Not available in AL, AK, KY, HI, MS, and UT. Other terms and conditions apply.

