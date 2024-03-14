Sound the Train Whistle! Tweetsie Railroad Releases Updates for the 2024 Season

BLOWING ROCK, N.C., March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tweetsie Railroad is thrilled to announce updates for its 68th Season: an exciting new ride, new Chaperone Policy and full lineup of family-friendly special events.

A new ride it is coming this summer to Tweetsie Railroad -- The Bullwhip, a pendulum swing that spins 360-degrees. Tweetsie Railroad features a family-friendly Wild West Train Adventure

Opening Weekend is April 6 th .

. A new ride – The Bullwhip –- Coming Summer of 2024.

The Round Up has been retired.

The park is implementing a new Chaperone Policy.

"Round Up, a fan favorite, has been retired," reported Chris Robbins, of Tweetsie Railroad. "We didn't want to replace it with just any ride. We wanted a new and exciting experience -- 'The Bullwhip,' with its pendulum swing that spins 360o is exactly what we were looking for!" This ride is for ages 8 and older, and is scheduled to be installed this summer.

"We strive to make our guests' visits fun, safe, and memorable," said Robbins. "As part of this goal, beginning our 2024 season the park is implementing a Chaperone Policy, similar to what other parks already have in place."

The new policy states that all guests age 15 or under must be accompanied by a responsible adult chaperone who is 21 years or older. Additional requirements can be found on Tweetsie.com.

"We are also excited to announce our full lineup of family-friendly special events," adds Robbins.

Special Events for 2024 include:

Opening Day - April 6

Day Out With Thomas™- June 7-10 and 13-16

and 13-16 July 4th Fireworks Extravaganza - July 4

Fireworks Extravaganza - K-9s In Flight Frisbee Dogs - July 20-22 and 25-28

and 25-28 Riders In The Sky - August 10-11

Railroad Heritage Weekend - August 24-25

Ghost Train ® Friday and Saturday evenings, September 20 – October 26

Friday and Saturday evenings, – Tweetsie Christmas® select evenings, November 29 – December 30

Dates subject to change

"Mark your calendars and save the dates," Robbins concluded, "as this promises to be a year filled with unforgettable memories!"

About Tweetsie Railroad

Since 1957, Tweetsie Railroad, North Carolina's first theme park, has entertained families with unforgettable Wild West adventures. Visitors enjoy a three-mile journey into the Old West behind a historic narrow-gauge steam locomotive. The park features live shows, classic amusement rides, the Deer Park Zoo, gem mining, and more.

In 2024, Tweetsie Railroad will be open for 7 months for its Wild West action-packed themed daytime operations. The Daytime Park Operation is as follows, with gates open from 10 am – 6 pm.

April 6 - May 27 - Saturday, Sunday and Memorial Day Monday

- Saturday, Sunday and Memorial Day Monday May 28 - August 11 - Thursday - Monday (Closed Tuesday & Wednesday)

- Thursday - Monday (Closed Tuesday & Wednesday) August 12 - October 27 - Saturday, Sunday and Labor Day Monday

The park will open for nighttime operations during Ghost Train® and Tweetsie Christmas®.

Daytime admission is $60 for adults, age 13+, $40 for children, ages 3-12, and free for children 2 and under. Golden Rail Season Passes are $140 for adults and $100 for children. There is no charge for parking.

For more information visit www.tweetsie.com or call 877-TWEETSIE (877-893-3874).

