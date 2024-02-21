Sound Transit to Go Wireless in Seattle with 48 Electric Buses, Including 33 Double-Deckers

InductEV

21 Feb, 2024, 08:44 ET

Next-Gen Buses to Use InductEV's High-Power, On-Route Wireless Charging Technology on the New Stride BRT Route

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- InductEV, a pioneer in wireless EV charging, today announced that Sound Transit will deploy its wireless charging technology for Seattle's new Stride bus rapid transit service. The procurement includes 48 wirelessly charging electric buses, including 33 double-deckers from Alexander Dennis, one of the world's leading independent global bus manufacturers and a subsidiary of NFI Group Inc.

Seattle will be the first location in North America to deploy double-decker electric buses with inductive wireless charging.

Alexander Dennis Wireless Double-Decker Bus
Sound Transit has ordered 33 zero-emission Alexander Dennis Enviro500EV double-decker electric buses and 15 60' articulated electric buses powered by 13 300-kW in-ground inductive chargers. This roll-out will make Sound Transit the 7th transit agency in Washington State to deploy InductEV's patented wireless charging technology.

The company's technology is currently in use or scheduled for deployment in approximately 100 electric buses throughout the state, along with 35 InductEV in-ground wireless charging pads. The Sound Transit installation represents a significant achievement in overcoming the challenges of limited real estate in green space community districts. InductEV's technology avoids wired, depot-oriented charging methods that consume considerable real estate and electric utility assets while allowing smooth, high-powered wireless charging interoperability for both double-decker and 60' articulated electric buses on BRT high-end commuter routes.

Daytime on-route wireless charging also enhances the use of renewable energy for electricity versus in-depot wired charging at night. Sound Transit will charge its buses on-route and in depots since nearly half of the electricity in the Puget Sound region comes from renewables.   

"The inclusion of Alexander Dennis marks an exciting new chapter for InductEV," explained Brandon Anulewicz, Chief Revenue Officer for InductEV. "Together, we'll grow the company's existing footprint and, by so doing, accelerate the benefits of wireless inductive charging technology in the commercial and municipal transport sectors."  

InductEV's wireless charging technology debuted in the state in 2017 with Link Transit in Wenatchee, WA.  Using InductEV's solution, Link Transit's accomplishments include a 17-hour duty cycle and a remarkable 1:1 diesel replacement ratio for enhanced range and operational efficiency. That deployment inspired several transit agencies to embrace the technology to reduce their carbon footprints and fuel costs. Sound Transit is the latest.  

Mr. Anulewicz continued: "It's about more than just buses. It's about transforming communities, reducing emissions, and creating greener, more efficient transportation systems. We continue to work closely with local agencies to facilitate the expansion of statewide wireless networks, connecting Washington communities and spearheading sustainable transportation solutions."

Downloadable images are available via the following link:  InductEV Images

About InductEV  

InductEV (formerly Momentum Dynamics) is revolutionizing how electric commercial fleet vehicles charge their batteries. With its proprietary on-route wireless solution now deployed throughout North America and Europe and with 18 U.S. patents and 23 pending, the King of Prussia, PA-based company is the global leader in high-power, high-speed wireless EV charging and AI-software-powered energy management. The company just opened one of the world's first R&D centers for wireless vehicle charging.  (https://www.inductev.com/)  

About NFI

Leveraging 450 years of combined experience, NFI is leading the electrification of mass mobility around the world. With zero-emission buses and coaches, infrastructure, and technology, NFI meets today's urban demands for scalable smart mobility solutions. Together, NFI is enabling more livable cities through connected, clean, and sustainable Transportation.

With over 8,500 team members in ten countries, NFI is a leading global bus manufacturer of mass mobility solutions under the brands New Flyer® (heavy-duty transit buses), MCI® (motor coaches), Alexander Dennis Limited (single and double- deck buses), Plaxton (motor coaches), ARBOC® (low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses), and NFI Parts™. NFI currently offers the widest range of sustainable drive systems available, including zero-emission electric (trolley, battery, and fuel cell), natural gas, electric hybrid, and clean diesel. In total, NFI supports its installed base of over 100,000 buses and coaches around the world. NFI's common shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol NFI and its convertible unsecured debentures trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol NFI.DB. News and information is available at www.nfigroup.com, www.newflyer.com, www.mcicoach.com, www.nfi.parts, www.alexander-dennis.com, www.arbocsv.com, and www.carfaircomposites.com.

About Alexander Dennis 

Alexander Dennis is a global leader in the design and manufacture of double-deck buses and is also the UK's largest bus and coach manufacturer. Alexander Dennis offers single and double-deck vehicles under the brands of Alexander Dennis and Plaxton and has over 31,000 vehicles in service in the UK, Ireland, Europe, Hong Kong, Singapore, New Zealand, Mexico, Canada, and the United States. Further information is available at www.alexander-dennis.com

