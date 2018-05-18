Sound United and Sonos Reach Settlement Agreement

"Today's agreement demonstrates our belief in moving the industry forward and removing barriers for both parties to deliver products that delight customers," said Kevin Duffy, CEO of Sound United. "Our direction with HEOS is unchanged, and we'll continue providing amazing-sounding solutions globally while furthering our vision of delivering joy to the world through sound."

About Sound United

Sound United is a division of DEI Holdings with an award-winning portfolio of audio brands that deliver industry-leading home theatre and personal audio listening experiences for a wide-range of consumers. Each brand provides an expansive array of audio products that includes high-end and custom installation audio, to mid-tier markets that cover loudspeakers, sound bars, AV receivers, wireless multi-room music systems, Bluetooth® speakers, amplifiers, turntables and headphones.

Dedicated to artfully reproducing audio for listeners and enthusiasts around the world, Sound United is comprised of Denon®, Marantz®, Polk Audio, Definitive Technology, Polk BOOM, HEOS®, ClasséAudio and Boston Acoustics®. Each brand offers a unique approach to bringing home theatre and music to life. Whether it's through the legendary heritage of Denon, the classic sound of Polk Audio, the premium performance of Definitive Technology, the highly-sought-after amplification of Marantz, the action-inspired form factors of Polk BOOM, the wireless home audio solutions of HEOS, or the accessible performance of Boston Acoustics, Sound United is your sound — so listen.

