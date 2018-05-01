Sound United Introduces 'Sound Start,' An Initiative to Donate 10,000 Instruments to Children Worldwide in Partnership with VH1 Save The Music Foundation

Sound Start was introduced at Finney Elementary, located at 3950 Byrd Street, San Diego, CA, a VH1 Save The Music grant recipient school. Sound United CEO, Kevin Duffy, outlined Sound United and VH1 Save The Music Foundation's commitment to restoring music programs domestically and abroad. Finney Elementary School in the Chula Vista Elementary School District (CVESD) is among 80 schools across the country to receive grants from VH1 Save the Music Foundation during the 2017–2018 school year to help kids, schools and communities realize their full potential through the power of making music.

CVESD Superintendent Francisco Escobedo, Ed.D., noted that an arts education enriches the lives of both students and community. "We're already seeing the impact," Dr. Escobedo said. "The arts help strengthen students' social development. An arts education prepares young people for success in the 21st century workplace, fostering collaboration, communication, critical-thinking, and creativity. These are essential skills in developing the 'whole child' and enriching the city of Chula Vista. We couldn't be happier in growing our partnership with VH1 Save the Music Foundation, thanks to the support of Sound United."

"Musicians are the lifeblood of Sound United. Tight school funding often nixes the arts first when tough financial decisions are being made, our aim to is to help fix that problem," said Kevin Duffy, CEO of the Sound United. "Our ultimate goal is to continue bringing joy to the world through music by empowering future musicians with the instruments they need to create. We are so pleased to partner with VH1 Save the Music Foundation and help ensure the future is still filled with music."

"VH1 Save The Music is thrilled about this comprehensive partnership with Sound United's new Sound Start foundation," said Henry Donahue, Executive Director for VH1 Save The Music. "Nearly one in three American public school students don't have access to music education during their school day, and Sound Start's commitment to deliver 10,000 instruments over the next several years will make real progress toward eliminating that gap."

About Sound Start

Sound United's Sound Start Foundation is ensuring the rock stars of tomorrow have instruments today. Introduced in 2018, Sound Start's mission is to donate 10,000 musical instruments to children in need worldwide by the 2020-21 school year. The foundation will leverage a percentage of Denon, Polk Audio and Definitive Technology sales and direct donations to raise the funds necessary to purchase musical instruments. Sound Start is also a beneficiary of Forte for Children, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that operates as the charitable foundation for DEI Holdings Inc., Sound United's parent company. Forte for Children has raised over $5 million in support of local youth since its inception in 2001. More information about Sound United's Sound Start can be found at www.soundstartfoundation.org.

About Sound United

Sound United is a division of DEI Holdings with an award-winning portfolio of audio brands that deliver industry-leading home theatre and personal audio listening experiences for a wide-range of consumers. Each brand provides an expansive array of audio products that includes high-end and custom installation audio, to mid-tier markets that cover loudspeakers, sound bars, AV receivers, wireless multi-room music systems, Bluetooth® speakers, amplifiers, turntables and headphones.

Dedicated to artfully reproducing audio for listeners and enthusiasts around the world, Sound United is comprised of Denon®, Marantz®, Polk Audio, Classé, Definitive Technology, Polk BOOM, HEOS®, and Boston Acoustics®. Each brand offers a unique approach to bringing home theatre and music to life. Whether it's through the legendary heritage of Denon, the classic sound of Polk Audio, the premium performance of Definitive Technology, the highly-sought-after amplification of Marantz, the action-inspired form factors of Polk BOOM, the wireless home audio solutions of HEOS, or the accessible performance of Boston Acoustics, Sound United is your sound — so listen.

To learn more about Sound United and its brands, visit www.soundunited.com.

About VH1 Save The Music

VH1 Save The Music Foundation, Inc. is a New York 501(c)(3) nonprofit that helps kids, schools, and communities realize their full potential through the power of making music. Founded in 1997, the Foundation uses a comprehensive model to restore music programs in public schools, and has donated $54 million worth of new musical instruments to over 2,000 public schools around the country – impacting the lives of millions of public school students. Learn more about us and our efforts at www.vh1savethemusic.org

About the Chula Vista Elementary School District

The Chula Vista Elementary School District is the largest Transitional Kindergarten through Grade 6 district in California. CVESD serves more than 29,600 students at 46 schools in southern San Diego County. In 2010, the District and the San Diego Youth Symphony and Conservatory first partnered to launch the "Community Opus Project" as an after-school program at two schools with high populations of students from low-socioeconomic backgrounds. Community Opus grew to six campuses. Then, the Board of Education, noting the program's success, allocated $15 million over three years to employ Visual and Performing Arts (VAPA) teachers across the District. This meant arts instruction would occur as part of the school day! Today, 78 VAPA teachers provide programs in Music, Dance, Theater, and Media/Visual Arts. The investment in VAPA was among the services funded by the District's Local Control and Accountability Plan.

