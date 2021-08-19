Soundbar Market to Register 8% CAGR in Consumer Electronics Industry| Technavio

Download Sample Report

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. 2 Expect LLC, Altec Lansing Inc., B & W Group Ltd., Bose Corp., Koninklijke Philips NV, LG Electronics Inc., Panasonic Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sharp Corp., and Sony Corp. are among some of the major market participants.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

An increase in the number of smart homes, wireless streaming of audio content, and increasing innovations in technology are some of the factors that have been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. In addition, the increase in multi-room streaming, the advent of cloud services, increased use of e-commerce platforms, and product bundling are some other factors anticipated to influence the market's growth positively in the long run. However, the presence of counterfeit products and growing competition from Bluetooth speakers might hamper the market growth.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Download a Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impacts

Soundbar Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Soundbar Market is segmented as below:

Based on geographic segmentation, over 36% of the market's originated from North America during the forecast period. In addition, music players segment led the largest market share in terms of application of the soundbar market. This report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments to the growth of the soundbar market size.

Application

Music Players



TV Sets



Computers

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



MEA

Soundbar Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The soundbar market report covers the following areas:

Soundbar Market Size

Soundbar Market Trends

Soundbar Market Industry Analysis

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Soundbar Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist soundbar market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the soundbar market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the soundbar market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of soundbar market, vendors

Related Reports:

Electronic Musical Instruments Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Musical Instrument Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Music Synthesizers Market by Distribution Channel, Type, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Speakers Market by Technology, Product, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Multimedia Speakers Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Music players - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

TV sets - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Computers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Application

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

2 Expect LLC

Altec Lansing Inc.

B & W Group Ltd.

Bose Corp.

Koninklijke Philips NV

LG Electronics Inc.

Panasonic Corp.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Sharp Corp.

Sony Corp.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio

Related Links

http://www.technavio.com/

