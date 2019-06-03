SOUNDBOKS Releases the Ultimate Limited Edition Portable Bluetooth Speaker in Collaboration with Yes Theory
Only 100 limited edition Seek Discomfort SOUNDBOKS 2 speakers launch on June 3rd, while supplies last.
Jun 03, 2019, 14:02 ET
LOS ANGELES, June 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today SOUNDBOKS released 100 limited edition SOUNDBOKS 2 speakers in collaboration with digital creators, Yes Theory, who are famously known for challenging actor, Will Smith, to Bungie Jump out of a helicopter. Yes Theory has been known for pushing boundaries, testing limits, and empowering a global community to seek discomfort and to step outside their comfort zones.
Seek Discomfort SOUNDBOKS 2 speakers will be available until supplies last, for $949 only available through www.seekdiscomfort.com.
"Yes Theory and SOUNDBOKS live by similar core values- that to truly live your life to the fullest you must push the boundaries of what's possible and create incredible, memorable experiences," says Hjatle Wieth, co-founder and chief business officer at SOUNDBOKS. "And that does not come without seeking discomfort. This limited edition collaboration is a manifestation of the future we all believe in. It's a unique chance to join the core family and we invite you... if you dare!"
Durable and portable, the SOUNDBOKS 2 is the loudest battery-powered speaker in the world (with a max volume of 122dB) with 40 hours of battery life. With indoor/outdoor settings including its removable rechargeable battery, you can take SOUNDBOKS 2 with you anywhere you want to go to create memorable experiences.
ABOUT SOUNDBOKS
Designed in Denmark by a trio of passionate friends trying to find the perfect outdoor party speaker, SOUNDBOKS was designed to be the ultimate portable speaker. The goal was to design a speaker that would be loud, durable and have long battery life. Carving out a new category in loud portable Bluetooth speakers, SOUNDBOKS successfully launched in 2017 and has been growing ever since, co-located in Copenhagen and Los Angeles.
