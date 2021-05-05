SOUNDBOKS Taps BLAZE Public Relations

LOS ANGELES, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BLAZE Public Relations announced today that SOUNDBOKS has joined its roster of leading challenger brands. The category-defining speaker that is changing the Bluetooth speaker game has partnered with the leading boutique PR agency in Los Angeles to increase brand awareness and assist with future growth plans.

"We're thrilled to work with a brand who is dedicated to creating a positive experience and exceeding customer expectations with their innovative audio designs," said BLAZE PR President Matt Kovacs. "With SOUNDBOKS, we're here to promote their vision, and to expand on their reputation in Europe with leading media, bloggers and influencers that understand how their sound is better."

BLAZE will execute aggressive media outreach, targeting opportunities that build buzz and increase awareness to overland, RV, boating and audiophile channels by extending through media and influencers.

"BLAZE really gets us and understands where the SOUNDBOKS brand is headed and how to get us there," said Marissa Buyck, the US Brand Experience and Partnerships Lead at SOUNDBOKS. "We're looking forward to working with BLAZE to further spread the word of our unparalleled technology, quality and high-performance speakers."

Campaign activations throughout 2021 will include brand growth and product launches.

ABOUT BLAZE PR

BLAZE is the go-to partner for lifestyle brands hungry for a real piece of the marketshare. Fresh and seasoned, our boutique agency is comprised of veteran practitioners who stay one step ahead of trends and will not rest on the laurels of past successes. We have done it all before, failed, prevailed, and we know the difference. At BLAZE, we put strategy back in PR. Our media strategies are meaty, creative and on-point because they're backed by a thoughtful process that considers the particular world of each brand. For more information visit www.blazepr.com.

ABOUT SOUNDBOKS

SOUNDBOKS was founded in 2015 in Copenhagen, Denmark. Starting as a trio of passionate friends trying to find the perfect outdoor party speaker, the company has now built a category-defining speaker that is changing the Bluetooth speaker game. With offices in Copenhagen and Los Angeles, they're connecting a community of listeners who want to Break Through the Noise. Hear more at https://soundboks.com.

SOURCE BLAZE Public Relations

Related Links

http://www.blazepr.com

