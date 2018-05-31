SoundCloud Announces Global Programmatic Partnership With AppNexus

Buyers can access 15 and 30-second pre-roll and in-feed audio and video spots from SoundCloud through open marketplace real-time bidding or through private deals. With demographic, behavioral, and contextual targeting, buyers can target SoundCloud's inventory based on age, gender, geography, genre and device type. This allows advertisers to reach users with particular habits, sound affinities, and tastes that align with their target and connect with them at the right moment and wherever they may be - which, with over 90% of SoundCloud's audience on mobile, is likely on the go.

"As the first place for listeners who want to discover what's new and next in music, SoundCloud has a community of highly engaged and influential tastemakers, and we want advertisers to be able to reach this audience through easy, full service solutions," said Chris Blackburn, Head of Global Sales and Partnerships, SoundCloud. "We're eager to leverage the strength of AppNexus' global multi-format open marketplace and robust technologies to deliver a new solution to advertisers as we continue to expand our programmatic offering."

"AppNexus is thrilled to partner with SoundCloud as it continues to evolve its programmatic business," said Michael Rubenstein, President, AppNexus. "Audio and video formats present a compelling opportunity for advertisers, who will now be able to reach SoundCloud's community of young influencers and engage them with targeted advertisements through the AppNexus Marketplace."

As audio and video become increasingly popular channels for consumers, spend on audio and video inventory in AppNexus' Marketplace has increased 65 percent and 133 percent respectively, year-over-year (April 2018 versus April 2017). AppNexus' audio capabilities enable advertisers to easily upload VAST audio files within the AppNexus Programmable Platform (APP) interface using any .mp3 audio files.

SoundCloud's ad-supported offering is available in nine markets. As the world's largest open audio platform with over 180 million tracks available, what's next in music is first on SoundCloud. The platform is the first choice for creators and listeners to share and discover the world's music and audio, with over 60% of the audience comprised of the millennial generation.

ABOUT SOUNDCLOUD

SoundCloud is the world's largest open audio platform, powered by a connected community of creators, listeners and curators who are on the pulse of what's new, now and next in music and creative culture. As the home to the world's most diverse creator community and the largest music streaming catalog available, SoundCloud lets you share, discover and influence global music culture. For more information, visit: soundcloud.com. Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram via @SoundCloud, or @SoundCloudForBrands on Twitter. www.press.soundcloud.com

ABOUT APPNEXUS

AppNexus is an internet technology company that enables and optimizes the real-time sale and purchase of digital advertising. Our powerful, real-time decisioning platform supports core products that enable publishers to maximize yield; and marketers and agencies to harness data and machine learning to deliver intelligent and customized campaigns. For more information, follow us at@AppNexus or visit us at www.AppNexus.com

